Golden State Valkyries Re-Sign Guard Veronica Burton to Multi-Year Contract

Published on April 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today that they have re-signed guard Veronica Burton to a multi-year contract. Burton, who enters her fourth season in the WNBA, returns to Golden State after a career-high and historic 2025 season with the Valkyries.

"Veronica was the backbone of this team in our inaugural season," said Valkyries General Manager, Ohemaa Nyanin. "She started every single game, led us in nearly every statistical category, and was the connective tissue between our locker room and our coaching staff. Her work ethic, leadership and voice were exactly what we needed in year one, and we cannot wait to see her continue to grow here in Golden State. Building this roster has always started with character, and Veronica is exactly the type of person we continue to build around."

Burton started all 44 regular-season games for the Valkyries, averaging 11.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and a team-high 6.0 assists per game. The guard was the only WNBA player in 2025 to lead their team in total points (525), rebounds (192), assists (265), steals (50) and blocks (27). The 2025 Kia WNBA Most Improved Player, Burton became the first player in WNBA history to increase their averages by at least five points, two rebounds and two assists per game from one season to the next after posting 3.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in 2024 with the Connecticut Sun.

Burton ranked third in the WNBA in assists per game, fourth in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.82), and ninth in free throw percentage (87.8%) this past season. The Northwestern product tallied 28 double-digit scoring performances during the regular season, including a 30-point game on Aug. 13 at Washington which are the most points scored in a game in Valkyries history. One of the league's best lockdown defenders, Burton earned WNBA All-Defensive Second Team honors after helping the Valkyries lead the league in opponent points per game (76.3) and rank third in defensive rating (99.8).

The Valkyries selected Burton from the Connecticut Sun in the 2024 WNBA Expansion Draft. Burton was drafted seventh overall by the Dallas Wings in the 2022 WNBA Draft.

Golden State tips off the regular season on Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m. against Seattle. The Valkyries hosts Phoenix in the team's home opener on Sunday, May 10 at 5:30 p.m., presented by Chase Freedom. Single-game tickets are available at valkyries.com.

For more information on the Valkyries please visit valkyries.com.







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