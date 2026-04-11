Chicago Sky Sign 2021 WNBA Champion Azurá Stevens

Published on April 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky signed free agent forward and 2021 WNBA Champion Azurá Stevens, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"I'm truly excited to be coming home to join the Chicago Sky," Stevens said. "This city means everything to me. The culture, the people, the passion for the game. To have the opportunity to come back to Chicago is amazing. I'm ready to get to work, embrace the moment, and give everything I have. Let's work."

"We couldn't pass up the opportunity to bring back Azurá, a pivotal part of our championship team," Sky General Manager Jeff Pagliocca said. "Stevens brings a versatile element to our frontcourt as a shooter and shot blocker that we're confident will pair nicely with the players we have under contract."

Stevens returns to the franchise she helped lift to its first-ever WNBA championship. In the 2021 playoffs, she averaged 9.8 points and 6.9 rebounds as a full-time starter.

Stevens played the last three years with the Sparks, finishing second in Most Improved Player voting last season. Last year, Stevens averaged 12.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks while shooting 47.8% from the field and 38.1% from three (4.4 attempts).

She played three seasons for the Sky, including the 2021 championship year, from 2020-22, averaging 9.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 78 games (32 starts). She ranks 10th on the Sky's all-time three-point percentage leaderboard at 36.0%. In 2022 with the Sky, she finished runner-up for Sixth Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-6 forward was the sixth overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft and finished fourth in Sixth Player of the Year voting in her rookie season with Dallas. She played 2018-19 with the Wings before the Sky acquired her.

Stevens played two collegiate seasons at Duke, averaging 16.2 points and 8.8 rebounds. She later transferred to Connecticut, playing her third and final college season there, averaging 14.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and a conference-leading 2.1 blocks per game.

She finished her collegiate career with two All-ACC selections, one All-AAC nomination, All-Defensive and All-Freshman nods and an AAC Sixth Player of the Year award in her junior year.

Stevens recently suited up for USA Basketball's Women's National Team Training Camp in Phoenix. She has played for three USA Basketball teams: the 2024 USA 3x3 AmeriCup Team, 2023 USA 3x3 Pan American Games Team and 2015 USA Women's U19 National Team. She won gold in 2023 and 2015, and silver in 2024.

She also recently suited up for Hive BC in Unrivaled, averaging 10.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc.

Chicago will tip off the 2026 regular season on Saturday, May 9 against the expansion Portland Fire on the road at 8 p.m. CT. Follow @chicagosky on all social media platforms and head to sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 11, 2026

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