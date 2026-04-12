Chicago Sky Re-Sign Elizabeth Williams

Published on April 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Sky officially re-signed center Elizabeth Williams, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"After an inspiring return last season, E-Will continues to be one of the elite defenders and shot-blockers of our league," General Manager Jeff Pagliocca said. "Her re-signing is a testament to her loyalty. She is an outstanding leader and person to have on this team"

The Sky originally signed Williams in February 2023. She signed an extension in September 2024 and has appeared in 92 games (64 starts) with Chicago. During that time, she has averaged 9.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks.

In her first season with the Sky, Williams appeared in all 40 of the team's games, helping the Sky make the playoffs and earning a nod to the WNBA All-Defensive Second Team that year. She appeared in nine games in 2024, impressing with her defensive tenacity and averaging 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks that year before suffering a season-ending injury.

She bounced back in 2025, appearing in all but one of the Sky's 44 games and making 15 starts. She only played 21.1 minutes per game, but she averaged career highs in points and assists per minute played.

Williams is eighth on the Sky's all-time block list and is just 38 away from entering the franchise's all-time top five.

Williams, 32, has appeared in 330 career games (250 starts) across stints with the Atlanta Dream, Washington Mystics, Connecticut Sun, and the Sky. She was originally drafted by Connecticut with the No. 4 overall pick in 2015.

Following a 2016 trade, Williams played the next six seasons with Atlanta. She became Most Improved Player in 2016, averaging 11.9 points and 2.3 blocks, before making an All-Star team the following year. Williams finished fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2019 before making the All-Defensive First Team in 2020. She spent the 2022 season with Washington before signing with the Sky.

She is Atlanta's all-time leader in blocks (331) and blocks per game (1.8). She ranks seventh in Dream history in points (1,764), seventh in steals (165) and fourth in rebounds (1,202).

Williams is 11th on the WNBA's all-time blocks list, just 23 away from entering the top 10.

Chicago tips off the 2026 regular season on Saturday, May 9 against the expansion Portland Fire on the road at 8 p.m. CT. Follow @chicagosky on all social media platforms and head to sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing.







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