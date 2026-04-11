Portland Fire Signs Guard Karlie Samuelson

Published on April 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire News Release







Portland, OR - The Portland Fire has signed guard Karlie Samuelson, the team announced today.

Samuelson brings seven seasons of WNBA experience to Portland, having appeared in 121 career games with 49 starts across stints with the Los Angeles Sparks, Dallas Wings, Seattle Storm, Phoenix Mercury, Washington Mystics and Minnesota Lynx. Over her WNBA career, Samuelson has averaged 5.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, while shooting 39.2 percent from three-point range.

The 6-0 guard most recently played for the Lynx during the 2025 season, appearing in 16 games. She delivered her most productive WNBA season in 2024 with the Washington Mystics, where she averaged 8.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 29 games (19 starts) while shooting 39.1 percent from three-point range, marking a career-best scoring season.

Additionally, Samuelson was part of the London Lions team that won the 2024 EuroCup Championship, where she was named 2024 EuroCup MVP. Playing with Townsville Fire in Australia in 2023, she guided her team to the 2023 Women's National Basketball League title, and she won back-to-back Spanish National League (2021, 2022) championships with CB Avenida.

Samuelson played collegiately at Stanford, where she earned Associated Press All-America Honorable Mention, WBCA All-America Honorable Mention, All-Pac-12 (Coaches and Players) and WBCA All-Region honors as a senior in 2017. She helped lead the Cardinal to the 2017 NCAA Final Four and finished her collegiate career shooting 44.3 percent from three-point range, ranking second in Stanford history in career three-point percentage. Her 96 three-pointers during the 2016-17 season are tied for the second-most in a single season in Stanford history.

Portland's debut season tips off on May 9, as the Fire host the Chicago Sky at the Moda Center. Fans interested in purchasing Fire season ticket memberships can do so or can purchase single-game tickets.

For more information on Portland Fire's 2026 debut season, please visit theportlandfire.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.