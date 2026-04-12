Dallas Wings Sign Reigning Co-Defensive Player of the Year Alanna Smith

Published on April 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have signed reigning WNBA Co-Defensive Player of the Year Alanna Smith to a multi-year agreement, the team announced today.

"Alanna Smith was our top target going into free agency after her outstanding 2025 season," said Dallas Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Curt Miller. "As the reigning Co-Defensive Player of the Year, she is one of the top two-way players in the WNBA who consistently impacts both sides of the ball. From a defensive standpoint, Alanna gives our coaching staff unbelievable versatility - she can play multiple coverages and drastically affect shots around the paint. Offensively - we are excited to pair her with our outstanding guards, showcasing her ability to play inside or outside. Ultimately, she possesses the personal character that we wanted to add to our locker room - where we want to win first. Her journey in the WNBA is a testament to her perseverance, rising to be the highly decorated player she is today, and we can't wait to welcome her to Dallas."

Originally selected eighth overall in the 2019 WNBA Draft by the Phoenix Mercury, Smith joins the Wings following two standout seasons with the Minnesota Lynx (2024, 25). The seven-year veteran has also spent time in Indiana (2022) and Chicago (2023).

In 2025, Smith appeared and started in 42 regular-season games for the Lynx and averaged 9.6 points on 48.5-percent shooting, along with 5.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.9 blocks, and 1.3 steals in 26.3 minutes per contest. The 6-4 forward was voted the 2025 WNBA CoDefensive Player of the Year and named to the WNBA All-Defensive First Team following breakout season.

Smith finished third in the league in both blocks per game and total blocks (80) in 2025, setting career highs in both categories. Her 80 blocks established a Lynx singleseason franchise record as she became just the eighth player in league history to record 80 or more blocks in a season. She has finished in the top seven in blocks in each of the last three WNBA seasons.

The 2025 season also featured several standout performances, including a careerbest six steals on July 12 against Chicago and a sixblock game on June 24 against Washington, tying her career high and Minnesota franchise high for most blocks in a regularseason game. Smith closed the regular season as the only player in the WNBA to record at least 400 points, 200 rebounds, 100 assists, 80 blocks, and 50 three-point field goals.

The Hobart, Australia native has been longtime member of the Australian National Team, most recently helping the Opals to a perfect 5-0 record at the 2026 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers in Istanbul, where she averaged 11.6 points and a teamhigh 8.0 rebounds per game. She was previously named to the AllStar Five at the 2024 Paris Olympics, helping Australia secure a bronze medal. Her international résumé also includes silver medal finishes at the 2018 FIBA World Cup and 2017 FIBA Asia Cup.

Smith has also enjoyed great success outside the WNBA and her National Team commitments. She has made stops overseas in South Korea, Poland, Turkey and China, and also returned to Australia to compete in WNBL and NBL1 competition. During the 2025-26 WNBA offseason, Smith joined Mist Basketball Club at Unrivaled alongside Wings teammates Arike Ogunbowale and Li Yueru, winning the 2026 Unrivaled championship, contributing 9.0 points and 5.2 rebounds per contest.

The league veteran enjoyed a successful collegiate career at Stanford University from 2015-19, earning AP SecondTeam AllAmerican, WBCA Coaches' AllAmerican, and USBWA ThirdTeam AllAmerican honors, along with selections to the Pac12 AllDefensive Team and recognition as the Pac12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player. She was also a twotime All-Pac12 Team selection.







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