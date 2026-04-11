Toronto Tempo Sign Brittney Sykes to Multi-Year Contract

Published on April 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo News Release







TORONTO - Today, the Toronto Tempo announced the team has signed guard Brittney Sykes to a multi-year contract.

A 2025 WNBA All-Star and one of the league's most accomplished two-way guards, Sykes brings elite defensive pedigree, postseason experience, and veteran leadership to the Tempo. Originally selected seventh overall in the 2017 WNBA Draft out of Syracuse University, Sykes enters her ninth WNBA season as one of the most respected perimeter defenders in the league.

"Brittney is an elite competitor who impacts winning on both ends of the floor," said Monica Wright Rogers, General Manager of the Toronto Tempo. "Her defensive versatility, toughness, and leadership set a standard, and adding a player of her caliber and All-Star experience is a significant step as we continue to build our roster."

Sykes owns career averages of 12.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game and is widely recognized for taking on the league's toughest defensive assignments. During the most recent season, she averaged 14.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, earning 2025 WNBA All-Star honours.

Defensively, Sykes is a WNBA All-Defensive First Team selection (2021) and has earned All-Defensive Second Team honours in 2020 and 2022, making her a multi-time All-Defensive Team selection. She was also named to the WNBA All-Star Rookie Team in 2017, underscoring her consistent impact throughout her professional career.

Known for her physical on-ball defense, competitive edge, and ability to guard multiple positions, Sykes adds immediately to the Tempo backcourt on both ends of the floor.

"I'm excited to join the Toronto Tempo and to be part of what's being built," said Sykes. "The vision, the leadership, and the opportunity here really stood out, and I'm ready to get to work."

The signing of Sykes marks a major addition for the Tempo as the organization continues to assemble a roster centered on defensive intensity, versatility, and championship habits.







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