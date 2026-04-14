Toronto Tempo Select Four Players in 2026 WNBA Draft

Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Tempo took another step toward building the franchise's inaugural roster on Monday night, making four selections in the Tempo Entry Draft presented by TurboTax Canada.

With their picks, Toronto selected Kiki Rice (6th), Teonni Key (22nd), Saffron Shiels (26th), and Charlise Dunn (36th), adding a group that aligns with the club's long-term vision as the first WNBA team in Canada prepares for their first season.

"Tonight was about continuing to build with intention," said Monica Wright Rogers, General Manager, Toronto Tempo. "We are focused on identifying players who fit the style of play we want to establish, who bring competitiveness and versatility, and who are excited by the opportunity to help build something new. Each of these players earned their moment, and we're thrilled to welcome them as part of the Tempo."

Kiki Rice is a 5'11 guard fresh off winning an NCAA championship with UCLA. During the 2025-26 NCAA season, she averaged career-highs of 14.9 points on a .490 field goal percentage (192 - 392). Rice has the ability to play on and off the ball, initiate offense, and score in crunch time. She was also named the 2026 Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player and to the First-Team All-Big Ten for two consecutive years. Her competitiveness, defensive tenacity, and commitment to winning solidify her as one of the best guard prospects in this draft class.

Teonni Key is a 6'5 forward out of the University of Kentucky, where she averaged career-highs of 11.4 points and finished within the top ten in blocks per game in the SEC for two consecutive seasons, helping lead the team to a Sweet 16 run. Key can immediately impact the game at the next level, showing some of the best athletic traits in this draft class.

Saffron Shiels is a 6'2 guard who has represented Australia on the international stage in FIBA age group competitions and played for the Townsville Fire in the WNBL.

Charlise Dunn is a 6'1 guard out of Davidson College, where she averaged career-highs of 15.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.8 steals, and 33.6 minutes in 33 games (all starts) this season.

The team entered the Entry Draft with selections at 6th, 22nd, 26th, and 36th, following the league-administered expansion process on April 3. The draft represents another key milestone as Toronto continues shaping a roster that blends young talent with long-term flexibility.

Additional information, including player availability and media opportunities, will be shared in the coming days.







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