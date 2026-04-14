Toronto Tempo Select Four Players in 2026 WNBA Draft
Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Tempo took another step toward building the franchise's inaugural roster on Monday night, making four selections in the Tempo Entry Draft presented by TurboTax Canada.
With their picks, Toronto selected Kiki Rice (6th), Teonni Key (22nd), Saffron Shiels (26th), and Charlise Dunn (36th), adding a group that aligns with the club's long-term vision as the first WNBA team in Canada prepares for their first season.
"Tonight was about continuing to build with intention," said Monica Wright Rogers, General Manager, Toronto Tempo. "We are focused on identifying players who fit the style of play we want to establish, who bring competitiveness and versatility, and who are excited by the opportunity to help build something new. Each of these players earned their moment, and we're thrilled to welcome them as part of the Tempo."
Kiki Rice is a 5'11 guard fresh off winning an NCAA championship with UCLA. During the 2025-26 NCAA season, she averaged career-highs of 14.9 points on a .490 field goal percentage (192 - 392). Rice has the ability to play on and off the ball, initiate offense, and score in crunch time. She was also named the 2026 Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player and to the First-Team All-Big Ten for two consecutive years. Her competitiveness, defensive tenacity, and commitment to winning solidify her as one of the best guard prospects in this draft class.
Teonni Key is a 6'5 forward out of the University of Kentucky, where she averaged career-highs of 11.4 points and finished within the top ten in blocks per game in the SEC for two consecutive seasons, helping lead the team to a Sweet 16 run. Key can immediately impact the game at the next level, showing some of the best athletic traits in this draft class.
Saffron Shiels is a 6'2 guard who has represented Australia on the international stage in FIBA age group competitions and played for the Townsville Fire in the WNBL.
Charlise Dunn is a 6'1 guard out of Davidson College, where she averaged career-highs of 15.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.8 steals, and 33.6 minutes in 33 games (all starts) this season.
The team entered the Entry Draft with selections at 6th, 22nd, 26th, and 36th, following the league-administered expansion process on April 3. The draft represents another key milestone as Toronto continues shaping a roster that blends young talent with long-term flexibility.
Additional information, including player availability and media opportunities, will be shared in the coming days.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 13, 2026
- Fever Add Shooting in Drafting Pissott, Timmons - Indiana Fever
- Valkyries Select Marta Suarez, Ashlon Jackson and Kokoro Tanaka in 2026 WNBA Draft, Presented by CarMax - Golden State Valkyries
- Connecticut Sun Acquire Taylor Bigby - Connecticut Sun
- Dallas Wings Select Zee Spearman No. 31 Overall in 2026 WNBA Draft - Dallas Wings
- Lynx Select Olivia Miles with the Second Overall Pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft - Minnesota Lynx
- Lynx Select Lani White with the 45th Overall Pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft - Minnesota Lynx
- Fever Add a Winner in Raven Johnson - Indiana Fever
- Atlanta Dream Targets Size, Versatility and International Experience with Three Picks in the 2026 WNBA Draft - Atlanta Dream
- Toronto Tempo Select Four Players in 2026 WNBA Draft - Toronto Tempo
- Phoenix Mercury Select Ines Pitarch-Granel and Eszter Ratkai with 27th and 42nd Overall Picks in the 2026 WNBA Draft - Phoenix Mercury
- Storm Select Taina Mair and Grace VanSlooten in the 2026 WNBA Draft - Seattle Storm
- New York Liberty Select Manuela Puoch - New York Liberty
- Chicago Sky Select Tonie Morgan with No. 32 Overall Pick in 2026 WNBA Draft - Chicago Sky
- Connecticut Sun Select Charlisse Leger-Walker - Connecticut Sun
- Connecticut Sun Select Gianna Kneepkens - Connecticut Sun
- Chicago Sky Select Latasha Lattimore with No. 21 Overall Pick in 2026 WNBA Draft - Chicago Sky
- Connecticut Sun Select Nell Angloma - Connecticut Sun
- Golden State Valkyries Acquire 2026 No. 16 Overall Pick Marta Suarez and 2028 Second Round Pick in Trade with Seattle - Golden State Valkyries
- Storm Trades for NCAA Champion Flau'jae Johnson - Seattle Storm
- Indiana Fever Select Raven Johnson with 10th Overall Pick in 2026 WNBA Draft - Indiana Fever
- Dallas Wings and GEICO Announce Multi-Year Partnership - Dallas Wings
- Dallas Wings Select Azzi Fudd No. 1 Overall in 2026 WNBA Draft - Dallas Wings
- Chicago Sky Select Gabriela Jaquez with No. 5 Overall Pick in 2026 WNBA Draft - Chicago Sky
- Storm Select Awa Fam with the No. 3 Overall Pick - Seattle Storm
- Sparks Re-Sign Rae Burrell - Los Angeles Sparks
- Washington Mystics Re-Sign Shakira Austin to Multi-Year Contract - Washington Mystics
- Indiana Fever Sign WNBA Champion Myisha Hines-Allen - Indiana Fever
- Fever Continue to Build Frontcourt Depth with Addition of Myisha Hines-Allen - Indiana Fever
- Phoenix Mercury Sign French Forwards Valériane Ayayi and Noémie Brochant - Phoenix Mercury
- Chicago Sky Sign Aicha Coulibaly, Sydney Taylor - Chicago Sky
- Valkyries Re-Sign All-Star Kayla Thornton and Sign WNBA Champion Kiah Stokes - Golden State Valkyries
- Indiana Fever Adds Two with Local Ties to Training Camp Roster - Indiana Fever
- Mars Snacking and WNBA Announce Multiyear Partnership - WNBA
- Shey Peddy Signs Training Camp Offer with Connecticut Sun - Connecticut Sun
- Lashify Named Marquee Jersey of the Portland Fire - Portland Fire
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.