Storm Select Taina Mair and Grace VanSlooten in the 2026 WNBA Draft
Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm News Release
SEATTLE - With one pick each in the second and third rounds of the 2026 WNBA Draft, the Storm select Taina Mair from Duke University at No. 14 and Grace VanSlooten from Michigan State at No. 39.
Mair is a 5-foot-9 guard from Duke University and the 2026 ACC Tournament MVP. In her three seasons with the Blue Devils, Mair averaged 9.4 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game. In 2025, she was named to the Nancy Lieberman Award Preseason Watch List, led the program in assists (134) and ranked second in both three-point percentage (37.8%) and steals (55). Mair has started in every collegiate game she has played in, including her one season at Boston College where she notched 11.1 points, 6.6 assists and 2.0 steals per game, earning a selection to the ACC All-Freshman team. She led all freshmen in the ACC in double-doubles, assists, steals and minutes per game. The Boston native led her high school team to three championships and was named the 2021 Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year.
VanSlooten led Michigan State University in scoring during both of her seasons with the program, averaging 15.1 points while shooting 50.0% from the field her senior year. The 6-foot-3 forward also posted 7.0 rebounds per game as a Spartan, leading to Second-Team All-Big Ten honors in both 2026 and 2025. VanSlooten played her first two years at the University of Oregon, where she secured a spot on the Pac-12 Honorable Mention Team in 2023 and 2024. In 2024, she led the team in scoring, and in 2023, was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team. The Toledo, Ohio native was selected as a 2022 McDonald's All-American and was the No. 4 ranked forward in the 2022 recruiting class.
For more information or to purchase tickets for the upcoming season, visit http://storm.wnba.com or call (206)-217-WNBA (9622).
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