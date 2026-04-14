Connecticut Sun Select Nell Angloma

Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - With the 12th pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY, the Connecticut Sun selected forward, Nell Angloma.

"We're extremely excited to welcome Nell to our team," said Connecticut Sun General Manager Morgan Tuck. "Her success at the international level and the experience she brings give us great confidence in how she'll translate to the league both this season and in the years ahead. Nell's versatility and ability to provide lineup flexibility will be a significant asset for us. We're eager to see her in a Sun uniform and believe she'll play an important role in helping us remain competitive now and into the future."

The French forward comes to Connecticut after averaging 13.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Basket Lattes Metropolitans Association (BLMA) in the EuroCup Women's League. Angloma boasted an impressive performance at the 2025 FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup, having averaged 17 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists, as well as 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in 12 games with BLMA in international play-with awards including a 2025 FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup All-Star Second team, 2024 FIBA U18 Women's EuroBasket MVP and All-Star 5.

The Connecticut Sun hosts its 2026 WNBA regular season Home Opener presented by TD on May 10 against the Seattle Storm at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now:HERE.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For additional information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com.







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