Connecticut Sun Select Nell Angloma
Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun News Release
Uncasville, CT - With the 12th pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY, the Connecticut Sun selected forward, Nell Angloma.
"We're extremely excited to welcome Nell to our team," said Connecticut Sun General Manager Morgan Tuck. "Her success at the international level and the experience she brings give us great confidence in how she'll translate to the league both this season and in the years ahead. Nell's versatility and ability to provide lineup flexibility will be a significant asset for us. We're eager to see her in a Sun uniform and believe she'll play an important role in helping us remain competitive now and into the future."
The French forward comes to Connecticut after averaging 13.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Basket Lattes Metropolitans Association (BLMA) in the EuroCup Women's League. Angloma boasted an impressive performance at the 2025 FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup, having averaged 17 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists, as well as 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in 12 games with BLMA in international play-with awards including a 2025 FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup All-Star Second team, 2024 FIBA U18 Women's EuroBasket MVP and All-Star 5.
The Connecticut Sun hosts its 2026 WNBA regular season Home Opener presented by TD on May 10 against the Seattle Storm at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now:HERE.
Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For additional information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 13, 2026
- Lynx Select Olivia Miles with the Second Overall Pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft - Minnesota Lynx
- Lynx Select Lani White with the 45th Overall Pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft - Minnesota Lynx
- Fever Add a Winner in Raven Johnson - Indiana Fever
- Atlanta Dream Targets Size, Versatility and International Experience with Three Picks in the 2026 WNBA Draft - Atlanta Dream
- Toronto Tempo Select Four Players in 2026 WNBA Draft - Toronto Tempo
- Phoenix Mercury Select Ines Pitarch-Granel and Eszter Ratkai with 27th and 42nd Overall Picks in the 2026 WNBA Draft - Phoenix Mercury
- Storm Select Taina Mair and Grace VanSlooten in the 2026 WNBA Draft - Seattle Storm
- New York Liberty Select Manuela Puoch - New York Liberty
- Chicago Sky Select Tonie Morgan with No. 32 Overall Pick in 2026 WNBA Draft - Chicago Sky
- Connecticut Sun Select Charlisse Leger-Walker - Connecticut Sun
- Connecticut Sun Select Gianna Kneepkens - Connecticut Sun
- Chicago Sky Select Latasha Lattimore with No. 21 Overall Pick in 2026 WNBA Draft - Chicago Sky
- Connecticut Sun Select Nell Angloma - Connecticut Sun
- Golden State Valkyries Acquire 2026 No. 16 Overall Pick Marta Suarez and 2028 Second Round Pick in Trade with Seattle - Golden State Valkyries
- Storm Trades for NCAA Champion Flau'jae Johnson - Seattle Storm
- Indiana Fever Select Raven Johnson with 10th Overall Pick in 2026 WNBA Draft - Indiana Fever
- Dallas Wings and GEICO Announce Multi-Year Partnership - Dallas Wings
- Dallas Wings Select Azzi Fudd No. 1 Overall in 2026 WNBA Draft - Dallas Wings
- Chicago Sky Select Gabriela Jaquez with No. 5 Overall Pick in 2026 WNBA Draft - Chicago Sky
- Storm Select Awa Fam with the No. 3 Overall Pick - Seattle Storm
- Sparks Re-Sign Rae Burrell - Los Angeles Sparks
- Washington Mystics Re-Sign Shakira Austin to Multi-Year Contract - Washington Mystics
- Indiana Fever Sign WNBA Champion Myisha Hines-Allen - Indiana Fever
- Fever Continue to Build Frontcourt Depth with Addition of Myisha Hines-Allen - Indiana Fever
- Phoenix Mercury Sign French Forwards Valériane Ayayi and Noémie Brochant - Phoenix Mercury
- Chicago Sky Sign Aicha Coulibaly, Sydney Taylor - Chicago Sky
- Valkyries Re-Sign All-Star Kayla Thornton and Sign WNBA Champion Kiah Stokes - Golden State Valkyries
- Indiana Fever Adds Two with Local Ties to Training Camp Roster - Indiana Fever
- Mars Snacking and WNBA Announce Multiyear Partnership - WNBA
- Shey Peddy Signs Training Camp Offer with Connecticut Sun - Connecticut Sun
- Lashify Named Marquee Jersey of the Portland Fire - Portland Fire
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.