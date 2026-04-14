Chicago Sky Select Latasha Lattimore with No. 21 Overall Pick in 2026 WNBA Draft

Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky have selected Latasha Lattimore with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, the team announced today.

"Latasha is an extremely athletic big who can do just about anything," General Manager Jeff Pagliocca said. "She also brings a long history of playing at a high level. We're excited to have her on the squad."

Lattimore played five collegiate seasons across stints with Texas, Miami (FL), Virginia and Ole Miss. In her final season, she averaged 10.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 0.6 steals while shooting 48.2% from the field and 31.9% from three. At 6-foot-4, she brings flexibility to the big spot.

She had her statistically strongest output in 2024-25 with Virginia, starting in 29 of 31 games and averaging career highs of 14.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 2.2 blocks while committing just 1.9 fouls per game.

Lattimore scored her career high of 30 points to go along with 11 rebounds and four blocks in 2025. She has 10 career games with 20 or more points and 31 games with three or more blocks. Lattimore also had two of the strongest defensive performances of her career with Virginia, securing a six-block, five-steal game in the ACC Tournament last year and a four-steal, three-block outing in November 2024.

Across her five seasons (135 games), Lattimore averaged 8.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 0.5 steals.

The 2026 WNBA Draft site is now live to see the latest news updates, in-depth analysis of draft prospects and more.

Chicago tip off the 2026 regular season on Saturday, May 9 against the expansion Portland Fire on the road at 8 p.m. CT. Follow @chicagosky on all social media platforms and head to sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing.







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