Lynx Select Olivia Miles with the Second Overall Pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft

Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx tonight selected Olivia Miles from Texas Christian University with the second overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft. The No. 2 pick marks only the third time in franchise history Minnesota has selected second in the draft (Monica Wright, 2010, and Diamond Miller, 2023).

Miles, a 5-10 guard, averaged a career-high 19.6 points, shooting 48.1% from the field and 35.1% from three-point range, starting all 38 games for TCU this season. The guard also posted 7.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game in her final season with the Horned Frogs, becoming one of the most versatile point guards in the NCAA. Miles made history against UC San Diego in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament, recording her 12th career triple-double and becoming only the third player to record multiple triple-doubles in the women's NCAA Tournament (Sabrina Ionescu, Nicole Powell). The guard also reached her 2,000th career point during the season, becoming just the ninth active player to reach the milestone and one of four players in NCAA history to tally at least 2,000 points, 800 rebounds and 800 assists in their career. This season, Miles also became the first NCAA player to average at least 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists and 1.5 steals per game in a season.

Prior to joining the Horned Frogs, Miles averaged 14.2 points, 6.5 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game in three seasons played at Notre Dame, leading the ACC in assists per game each season. As a senior in 2024-25, she joined Sabrina Ionescu and Caitlin Clark as the only players in NCAA history to average 15 points, five assists and five rebounds per game while shooting 40% from deep. Miles led the Fighting Irish to three Sweet Sixteen appearances.

A Phillipsburg, N.J., native, Miles has been nominated for multiple national player of the year accolades and is a three-time AP All-America Second Team selection and finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award as the nation's best point guard (2023, 2025, and 2026). She was named Big 12 Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year this season after leading the NCAA in triple-doubles (6).

On the national stage, Miles was selected as one of 12 collegians chosen to compete at the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup, leading the tournament in assists per game (7.1) and total assists (50). The guard averaged 6.9 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 52.8% from the floor in five starts, leading Team USA to a gold medal finish.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 13, 2026

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