Chicago Sky Sign Aicha Coulibaly, Sydney Taylor

Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky signed guard Aicha Coulibaly to her rookie scale contract and guard Sydney Taylor to a training camp contract, the team announced today.

Coulibaly was the No. 22 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Sky.

She averaged 13.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 0.6 blocks across 127 appearances (110 starts) in five collegiate seasons across stints with Auburn and Texas A&M. Coulibaly is a two-time Second Team All-SEC (2021-22 & 2022-23) member.

Taylor is a 5-foot-9 guard who most recently suited up for Polish club MB Zaglebie Sosnowiec. In 34 total appearances with the team, she averaged 22.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 45.8% from the field and 38.6% from three (on 9.8 attempts per game).

She played collegiately at Massachusetts from 2019-23 before transferring to Louisville in 2023-24. In 141 career college games, Taylor averaged 13.0 points and 3.5 rebounds while connecting on 34.0% of her 6.4 three-point attempts per game. Taylor was a two-time All-A-10 Team member.

Chicago tip off the 2026 regular season on Saturday, May 9 against the expansion Portland Fire on the road at 8 p.m. CT. Follow @chicagosky on all social media platforms and head to sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing.







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