Mars Snacking and WNBA Announce Multiyear Partnership

Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEWARK, N.J. - Mars Snacking and the WNBA announced a multi-year partnership today, designating M&M'S® as the Official Chocolate Partner of the league. The partnership brings together two iconic brands dedicated to creating unforgettable, shared experiences for fans - underscoring that with basketball and chocolate, "It's More Fun Together."

"M&M'S is all about bringing people together through the power of fun, so a partnership with the WNBA is a natural fit," said Gabrielle Wesley, SVP, Confectionery, Mars Snacking North America. "We're ready to combine our signature fun with the unstoppable energy of the WNBA to create more moments of connection for fans."

"We're excited to partner with Mars Snacking to bring even more fun and creativity to the WNBA fan experience," said Colie Edison, WNBA Chief Growth Officer. "As the league continues to grow, collaborations like this help us connect with fans in new and exciting ways while celebrating the energy, culture, and community that make the WNBA so special."

The collaboration officially tips off today at the highly anticipated WNBA Draft Presented by State Street Investment Management SPY 2026 (ESPN, 7 PM ET). Fans can look forward to immersive and delicious M&M'S activations-including a unique photobooth experience and sweet product giveaways. Beyond the draft, fans can expect a season packed with unique, co-created content designed to bring the vibrant "courtside" energy directly to them, whether at the arena or at home.

For more details, visit MMS.com and follow the fun with M&M'S on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 13, 2026

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