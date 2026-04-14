Fever Add Shooting in Drafting Pissott, Timmons
Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release
The Fever added two more picks to an already elite roster on Monday in the second and third rounds of the WNBA draft. Justine Pissott and Jessica Timmons are Fever-bound, and will make their way to Indiana following strong collegiate careers.
Pissott - the 25th overall pick - is a 6-foot-4 forward out of Vanderbilt. After spending a single season with the Lady Volunteers in Tennessee, Pissott transferred to cross-state rival Vanderbilt. She played the rest of her collegiate career with the Commodores, and now enters the professional phase of her basketball career as a member of the Indiana Fever.
Pissott brings a unique blend of size and skill to Indiana. Her 6-foot-3 frame gives her enough height to play into the paint, but she has a well-developed 3-point shot that pairs well with dynamic offenses like Indiana's.
Pissot shot 26.1 percent from deep as a freshman at Tennessee, and took less than one 3-point shot per game. Those numbers skyrocketed over the course of her career at Vanderbilt. She improved her efficiency to over 42 percent in her senior season with the Commodores, and shot nearly seven 3-pointers per contest. That marked improvement is a testament to Pissott's work ethic, along with her ability to improve individual aspects of her game.
The Fever selected Jessica Timmons with the 40th overall pick, shortly after Pissott. Like Pissott, Timmons is a capable shooter. The 5-foot-8 guard hit 39.4 percent of her 3-point shots in her senior season with the Alabama Crimson Tide, and recorded 16.3 points per game.
Timmons began her collegiate career with the NC State Wolfpack before transferring to Alabama, where she became a critical piece of the Crimson Tide's attack. Timmons started in 65 of her 67 games at Alabama.
Those two seasons in Tuscaloosa were interrupted by a knee injury that kept Timmons sidelined for the entirety of the 2024-25 season. Despite the injury, Timmons found ways to continue her development during rehab. She improved her free throw shooting, 3-point efficiency, and scoring output in her senior season.
Both Timmons and Pissott bring needed depth to the Fever as Indiana reloads for the 2026 season. Each has shown they are capable shooters and versatile wings that can contribute to a franchise fully devoted to title contention. Their experience with multiple collegiate programs and various systems will help their transition into the WNBA world as the two step into life as professionals with the Indiana Fever.
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