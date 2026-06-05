Fever Open Commissioner's Cup with Win Behind Mitchell, Defense

Published on June 4, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







Kelsey Mitchell was undeniable on Thursday as her 25 points let her eclipse the 5,000 career points mark, and powered the Fever to an 83-71 bounce-back victory over the Dream.

Mitchell's 5,000th career point came on a layup, but before play stopped and Mitchell could properly celebrate the milestone, Atlanta was pushing the ball back up the court on offense. Mitchell stole the ball, pulled up for a 3-pointer in transition, and drained the shot to bring the Fieldhouse to its feet.

"I'm only as good as the people around me," Mitchell said postgame. "I think that we're in a position where everybody can eat on our team, and I think that I just try to be ready when my number's called."

Mitchell is the franchise's second all-time leading scorer behind just Tamika Catchings, and has worn a Fever uniform all nine seasons of her WNBA career. She recognizes her status as a leader, and didn't shy away from the turmoil following the Fever's recent loss to the Portland Fire.

"When she uses her voice, it matters," White said of Mitchell. "It resonates...She understands moments, and so for her to just be a steadying influence for our team is important."

The week leading up to the matchup with the Dream was rocky for the Fever. Indiana was 4-3 entering their clash with the Fire on Saturday, and had dropped three contests by a combined margin of just seven points. The Fire defeated the Fever by a significant 16 points, 100-84, and Indiana fell to an even 4-4.

Uncertainty abounded and rumors swirled, but the Fever pulled together over the five days that preceded their next game.

"Losing by 20 and having five days for everybody to talk about the way we played maybe wasn't the best for us," Clark said ahead of Thursday's matchup. "...We had some good days of practice, but we're ready to just go out there and play again."

The Fever let their actions speak, and allowed just 29 points in the first half against Atlanta - Indiana's best defensive half of the season. The Dream didn't have any players score more than 13 points, and shot just 34 percent from the floor.

"There are a lot of ups and downs in this league," coach Stephanie White said. "And when you see some of the work that you put in - physically, mentally, emotionally, all the things - and to come out and play the way we did, I mean, that's the standard. That's what it looks like."

The 71 points scored by the Dream on Thursday are the fewest points scored against Indiana this season, and the fewest points the Fever have allowed since their 77-60 first round playoff win over Atlanta on September 16 of last season.

Thursday's matchup opened Indiana's slate of Commissioner's Cup contests - a block of games throughout the beginning of June designated to count towards the Commissioner's Cup tournament. The slate includes 49 games league-wide from June 1-17. Indiana won the Commissioner's Cup last season, and looks to repeat this season after earning a win over Atlanta.

Indiana travels to New York next as the Fever take on the Liberty in Commissioner's Cup action on Saturday, May 6, at 8:00 PM ET.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 4, 2026

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