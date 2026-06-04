Toronto Tempo Waive the Hardship Contract of Nikolina Milić
Published on June 4, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo News Release
TORONTO - Today, the Toronto Tempo announced the team has waived the hardship contract of 6'3 center Nikolina Milić.
Milić, who previously joined the team during training camp, was brought back on a developmental contract on May 9 and eventually converted to a regular hardship contract.
Through seven games, she averaged 3.0 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 9.0 minutes. Milić has prior WNBA experience, having appeared in 70 career games for the Minnesota Lynx (2022-23).
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