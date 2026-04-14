Phoenix Mercury Select Ines Pitarch-Granel and Eszter Ratkai with 27th and 42nd Overall Picks in the 2026 WNBA Draft

Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury selected forward Ines Pitarch-Granel with the 27th overall pick and guard Eszter Ratkai with the 42nd pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.

Pitarch-Granel, a 6-0 forward out of France, is currently playing for French club Tango Bourges Basket, averaging 5.3 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 38.1% from three across 24 games this season. She has played for French youth national teams since 2022, recently competing in the FIBA U19 World Cup where she averaged 9.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.0 steals.

Ratkai, a 5-9 guard out of Hungary, has played for Hungarian club PEAC-Pécs since 2022. She is currently averaging 8.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 23 games. Ratkai has competed for Hungarian youth national teams since 2022, capturing gold at the 2025 FIBA U20 Women's EuroBasket Division B.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 13, 2026

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