Dallas Wings and GEICO Announce Multi-Year Partnership

Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







NEW YORK- The Dallas Wings and GEICO today announced a new multi-year partnership reflecting a shared commitment to women's sports, youth development, and community impact across North Texas.

As an Official Partner of the Dallas Wings, GEICO will play a role in enhancing the ways fans connect with the team throughout the season, including gameday experiences, team storytelling, and youth engagement. GEICO will also serve as the Presenting Partner of Dallas Wings Youth Basketball Summer Camps and will collaborate with the Dallas Wings on service initiatives across the region.

"We are thrilled to announce a partnership with GEICO," said Dallas Wings CEO and Managing Partner Greg Bibb. "GEICO is not only a notable national brand, but one that has deep roots here in North Texas. Their commitment to elevating women's sports with a focus on storytelling, while also emphasizing the importance of youth and community involvement, aligns perfectly with the Dallas Wings' priorities. We look forward to working with GEICO for many years to come."

"At GEICO, we believe investing in women's sports is good for business, and we are committed to showing up meaningfully by supporting athletes and helping tell the stories that matter to their fans and communities," said GEICO Chief Marketing Officer Arianna Orpello. "Women drive the majority of insurance decisions, which makes women's sports an important place for us to show up authentically. As we mark nearly 90 years since our founding in Fort Worth and continue expanding our North Texas footprint, this partnership with the Dallas Wings reflects our commitment to investing for the long-term in the communities we serve."

GEICO was founded in Fort Worth in 1936 and is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year. The partnership with the Dallas Wings builds on GEICO's growing investment in North Texas, including its continued expansion in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and its support of major local sports organizations such as the Dallas Stars and Dallas Cowboys. Together, these partnerships reflect GEICO's longterm commitment to the region and to investing in professional sports that unite communities and inspire fans.

GEICO will be visible throughout the Dallas Wings' home venues, including College Park Center and American Airlines Center, where the team will play three regularseason home games this season. The partnership will be reflected across key gameday elements throughout each venue.

Beginning with Monday night's WNBA Draft, in which the Dallas Wings selected Azzi Fudd as the No. 1 overall pick, GEICO will also be integrated across the team's social media channels. With a rapidly growing audience, the Dallas Wings rank among professional sports leaders in social engagement, recording a 120 percent increase in followers and a 266 percent increase in engagement over the past year.

As part of the sponsorship, GEICO will serve as the Presenting Partner of Dallas Wings Youth Basketball Summer Camps. Over the last two years, Dallas Wings Youth Programs have seen significant growth in both participation and the number of events. After a tenfold increase in camps and clinics between 2023 and 2025, the Dallas Wings anticipate offering more than 50 percent additional events in 2026, expanding programs across North Texas and to new age groups.







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