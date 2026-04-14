Chicago Sky Select Gabriela Jaquez with No. 5 Overall Pick in 2026 WNBA Draft

Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky have selected guard/forward Gabriela Jaquez with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, the team announced today.

"Jaquez is a battle-tested three-level scorer who improved every year in college," General Manager Jeff Pagliocca said. "Combine her on-skill talent with the fact that she's a proven winner, and you have a player that perfectly fits the Sky's vision."

Jaquez spent all four years of her collegiate career at UCLA, appearing in 145 games (79 starts) and averaging 9.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for her career.

She is fresh off winning a national championship with UCLA, starting all 38 games played and recording 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 53.9% from the field, 39.0% from three and 86.0% from the free-throw line.

She saved one of her best career performances for last, notching 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in the title-clinching game over South Carolina. Jaquez scored 29 points earlier in the season against Tennessee, making 10 of 14 shots and 5 of 6 three-pointers along with three assists and two steals.

Jaquez scored her career high of 30 points in 2023, also adding 12 rebounds and two steals while making 12 field goals. She pulled down a career high of 15 rebounds in 2024, adding 21 points and six rebounds. Jaquez also has 27 career games with multiple steals.

Jaquez ranks eighth on UCLA's all-time leaderboard for three-pointers made (118), second on their games played list (145) and seventh on their win shares list (19.9).

The 2026 WNBA Draft site is now live to see the latest news updates, in-depth analysis of draft prospects and more.

Chicago tip off the 2026 regular season on Saturday, May 9 against the expansion Portland Fire on the road at 8 p.m. CT. Follow @chicagosky on all social media platforms and head to sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing.







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