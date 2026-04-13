Indiana Fever Adds Two with Local Ties to Training Camp Roster

Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever have signed guards Kayana Traylor and Megan McConnell to training camp contracts, the team announced.

A native of Martinsville, Indiana, Traylor joins the Fever having previously spent time with the Minnesota Lynx, as well as international teams in France, Turkey and Israel. Drafted No. 23 overall in the 2023 WNBA Draft by the Chicago Sky, Traylor began her collegiate career at Purdue University where she totaled 221 assists over the first two years, only the sixth player in school history to total 100 assists in their first two seasons. After three seasons with the Boilermakers, Trayler transferred to Virginia Tech where she averaged double-digit scoring in her two final collegiate years and helped lead the Hokies to their first-ever Final Four appearance.

Earlier this year, Traylor participated in Athletes Unlimited where she averaged 8.1 points and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field.

McConnell played collegiately at Duquesne University where she was the 2025 Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year, a two-time All-Atlantic 10 First-Time honoree (2024, 2025) and named to the Atlantic 10 All-Defensive Team twice. She ended her career leading the program all-time in steals (370), assists (660) and triple-doubles (4).

McConnell, whose brother T.J. plays for the Indiana Pacers, made her WNBA debut on June 3, 2025, but saw her season come to an end with an injury after 13 minutes of play. This offseason, McConnell played for Australian side Bendigo Spirit, averaging 11.2 points, 3.9 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game.

Traylor will wear No. 4 and McConnell will wear No. 16 for the Fever.







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