Connecticut Sun Select Charlisse Leger-Walker
Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun News Release
Uncasville, CT - With the 18th pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY, the Connecticut Sun selected guard, Charlisse Leger-Walker.
"Given how critical the point guard position is, we're thrilled to welcome Charlisse to our team," says Connecticut Sun General Manager Morgan Tuck. "Her ability to push the pace while also running the offense and leading her teammates is something we truly value. She comes from a winning program, and her skill set, poise and basketball IQ position her game to translate seamlessly to the professional level."
The 5-10 New Zealand native comes to Connecticut after winning the 2026 National Championship with UCLA. Before joining the Bruins, Leger-Walker [pronounced ledge-er] had a fantastic campaign with Washington State, where she averaged 16.6 points and 5.6 rebounds over the course of four years (2020-24). With the Cougars, she won multiple awards, such as 2021 Pac-12 Rookie of the Year and 2023 Pac-12 Tournament MVP. Leger-Walker was named to the All-Pac-12 teams all four years with Washington State. She etched her name into Washington State's all-time career record books, finishing third in career points (1,743), fourth in points per game (16.6), fifth in made field goals (607), second in made three-pointers (199), fifth in made free throws (33), fourth in assists (389), 10th in double-doubles (11), ninth in games started (105) and third in minutes played (3,794).
The Connecticut Sun hosts its 2026 WNBA regular season Home Opener presented by TD on May 10 against the Seattle Storm at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now:HERE.
Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For additional information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com.
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