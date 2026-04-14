Golden State Valkyries Acquire 2026 No. 16 Overall Pick Marta Suarez and 2028 Second Round Pick in Trade with Seattle

Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries have acquired the draft rights to No. 16 overall pick, Marta Suarez in the 2026 WNBA Draft and a 2028 second-round pick from the Seattle Storm, in exchange for the draft rights to 2026 No. 8 pick Flau'jae Johnson.

The Valkyries own three selections in tonight's 2026 WNBA Draft: No. 16 overall selection, Suarez and No. 23 overall in the second round, and No. 38 overall in the third round.

Golden State Receives:

2026 No. 16 overall selection, Marta Suarez

2028 Second Round Pick

Seattle Receives:

2026 No. 8 overall selection, Flau'jae Johnson

For more information on the Valkyries please visit valkyries.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 13, 2026

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