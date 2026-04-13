Washington Mystics Re-Sign Shakira Austin to Multi-Year Contract

Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







WASHINGTON, DC - The Washington Mystics announced today that they have re-signed center Shakira Austin to a multi-year contract.

"We are thrilled to welcome Shakira Austin back to Washington," said Head Coach Sydney Johnson. "Shakira had a strong season last year, making progress on both ends of the floor. We look forward to her continuing to build upon that success."

The 2025 AP Comeback Player of the Year, Austin averaged 12.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 blocks in 23.0 minutes per game during the 2025 season. She was one of only five players (Napheesa Collier, Azurá Stevens, Breanna Stewart, and A'ja Wilson) to average at least 12.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.0 block, and 1.0 steal per game.

Austin also set multiple career highs during the 2025 campaign, appearing in a career-best 38 games (30 starts) while posting personal bests in points (12.7), assists (1.8), and blocks (1.1) per game. She also recorded single-season highs in total free throw attempts (146) and makes (97), total steals (41) and blocks (43), and multi-block (12) and multi-assist games (22). Austin earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors (June 16-22), the first such recognition of her career.

On Aug. 24 against the Seattle Storm, she recorded a career-high 30 points, five rebounds, four blocks, one assist, and one steal - becoming the first player in Mystics history to record 30+ points and 4+ blocks in a single game.

Most recently, Austin represented the United States on the Team USA Women's 3x3 National Team at the Champions Cup in Bangkok, where she totaled 25 points and 27 rebounds during the tournament en route to a 4-1 record and a bronze medal. She previously helped Team USA capture gold at the 2025 FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup in León, Mexico. Austin also won a gold medal as a member of the USA Women's National Team at the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in Sydney, Australia.







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