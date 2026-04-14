Storm Select Awa Fam with the No. 3 Overall Pick

Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - With the No. 3 overall selection in the 2026 WNBA Draft, the Seattle Storm picked Spanish center Awa Fam.

"We're thrilled to welcome Awa to Seattle," said Storm General Manager Talisa Rhea. "We've been watching Awa emerge as one of the most dynamic young talents in the world. She's already gained valuable experience competing professionally internationally and has tremendous upside. Awa will be an important part of our future and what we're building in Seattle."

Fam currently plays for Spain's Valencia Basket, signing with the club in December 2021 at just 15 years old, the youngest athlete in team history. She has appeared in 39 games during the 2025-26 EuroLeague and Liga Femenina Endesa tournaments, averaging 8.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.6 blocks per game. Her season high came on October 16, 2025, against Fenerbahçe Opet, where she put up 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals while shooting 63.6% from the field.

The 6-foot-4 center has represented Spain at both the youth and senior national team levels. Across four years with the youth national team, she competed in six tournaments, including a standout 2022 FIBA U16 Women's European Championship where she averaged 13.1 points and 10.1 rebounds. The Alicante, Spain native also played for the Spanish Senior National Team for two years, averaging 8.7 points and 5.1 rebounds across three tournaments.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the upcoming season, visit http://storm.wnba.com or call (206)-217-WNBA (9622).







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