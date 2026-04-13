Lashify Named Marquee Jersey of the Portland Fire

Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire News Release







Portland, OR - The Portland Fire today announced a multi-year partnership with leading luxury DIY lash extension brand Lashify, naming the company as the team's official marquee jersey partner and Official Eyelash Partner. The collaboration marks Lashify's first official investment in women's sports.

"Lashify shares our vision of building confidence in women across our team and throughout our Portland community," said Portland Fire Interim President, Clare Hamill. "This partnership celebrates the many ways confidence shows up in sports. We're proud to partner with a company that believes in empowering women on and off the court."

The partnership includes Lashify's logo on the abdomen of all three Fire jersey editions, a 'Lashify Runway' arrival experience celebrating fan fashion at Moda Center, and Lashify Glam Club, a new community platform offering fans exclusive beauty content and a specialized brand loyalty program.

Lashify's footprint will extend to the world-class Kaiser Permanente Performance Center, the future home of the Fire and Portland Thorns. Within the facility, a first-of-its-kind athlete-exclusive glam and prep space will provide a dedicated environment for players to prepare for the day with confidence and self-expression.

"Partnering with the Portland Fire marks a powerful new chapter for Lashify as we expand into women's sports," said Lashify President, Ray Carreon. "Confidence and self-expression are at the heart of everything we do at Lashify, and we see those same qualities in the athletes who are redefining the future of sport. We're proud to support the Fire and celebrate the women who continue to inspire the next generation."

Lashify, founded in 2016 by Sahara Lotti, disrupted the market with its patented Underlash™ Technology. By securing over 750 patents, the brand offers a seamless, professional-grade DIY extension system designed for safety, durability, and a truly undetectable look.

Lashify joins the Fire in a shared commitment to empowering women and girls across the Rose City. That commitment will come to life through the extension of signature community initiatives to the Fire, including Her Voice Council and Lead(HER)s of Tomorrow, programs designed to support women and girls in sports, career development, and beyond.

The Fire's growing list of Community Game Changer partners includes Alaska Airlines, Chime, First Tech Federal Credit Union, Kaiser Permanente, Lashify and Toyota - all of whom are deeply committed to investing in women's sports and the Portland community year-round.

For more information on Portland Fire's 2026 debut season, please visit theportlandfire.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.