Fever Continue to Build Frontcourt Depth with Addition of Myisha Hines-Allen

Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







For the third straight day, the Indiana Fever have bolstered their frontcourt depth.

On Saturday, the Fever signed eight-year veteran Monique Billings. On Sunday, Indiana brought back Brazilian center Damiris Dantas. And on Monday, the Fever added another veteran forward, signing Myisha Hines-Allen.

Like Billings, Hines-Allen has eight years of WNBA experience. The majority of that experience came in Washington, where she was drafted in the second round out of Louisville in 2018. Hines-Allen won a WNBA title with the Mystics in 2019, then had a breakout season the following year, when she averaged a career-best 17 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, was a second-team All-WNBA selection, and runner-up for Most Improved Player.

The 6-foot-1 Hines-Allen remained with Washington until 2024, when she was traded to Minnesota in August and helped the Lynx make a run to the WNBA Finals. She signed with Dallas last season, where she started 20 of 40 games and averaged 7.6 points on 45 percent shooting to go along with 6.0 rebounds and a career-best 2.9 assists per game.

Hines-Allen will join Billings and Dantas in providing support in the frontcourt alongside All-WNBA center Aliyah Boston.

"Myisha brings a unique skillset to our frontcourt rotation," Indiana Fever COO and GM Amber Cox said of Hines-Allen's signing. "She has been a consistent performer on both sides of the ball throughout her career and brings championship experience that will impact us on the court and in the locker room. We're thrilled to welcome her to the Fever."

For her part, Hines-Allen said it was important to sign with a team that has legitimate championship aspirations.

"The Fever check off all the boxes in what I was looking for, so I'm eager to play with these elite women and to get the chance to have the best fans in the league cheering for me, as well," Hines-Allen said.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 13, 2026

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