Lynx Select Lani White with the 45th Overall Pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft
Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx News Release
Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx tonight selected Lani White from the University of Utah with the 45th overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.
White, a 6-0 guard, averaged a career-high 15.9 points on 46.2% shooting from the field and 40.4% from three, while also posting 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 32 games (all starts) for the"])self.__next_f.push([1," Utes this season. She recorded 10 performances of 20+ points this season and set a career high of 26 points twice during the year, first against Northwestern on Dec. 14, shooting 7-of-7 from beyond the arc, and again against Arizona on Dec. 21, when she scored 20 points in the first half and finished with a career-high 11 made threes.
An Irvine, Calif. native, White spent her first two seasons at Utah before transferring to Virginia Tech, then returned to finish her career with the Utes. She earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors during the 2025-26 season and holds career averages of 8.1 points on 44.3% shooting from the field and 39.5% from deep, along with 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 13, 2026
- Fever Add Shooting in Drafting Pissott, Timmons - Indiana Fever
- Valkyries Select Marta Suarez, Ashlon Jackson and Kokoro Tanaka in 2026 WNBA Draft, Presented by CarMax - Golden State Valkyries
- Connecticut Sun Acquire Taylor Bigby - Connecticut Sun
- Dallas Wings Select Zee Spearman No. 31 Overall in 2026 WNBA Draft - Dallas Wings
- Lynx Select Olivia Miles with the Second Overall Pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft - Minnesota Lynx
- Lynx Select Lani White with the 45th Overall Pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft - Minnesota Lynx
- Fever Add a Winner in Raven Johnson - Indiana Fever
- Atlanta Dream Targets Size, Versatility and International Experience with Three Picks in the 2026 WNBA Draft - Atlanta Dream
- Toronto Tempo Select Four Players in 2026 WNBA Draft - Toronto Tempo
- Phoenix Mercury Select Ines Pitarch-Granel and Eszter Ratkai with 27th and 42nd Overall Picks in the 2026 WNBA Draft - Phoenix Mercury
- Storm Select Taina Mair and Grace VanSlooten in the 2026 WNBA Draft - Seattle Storm
- New York Liberty Select Manuela Puoch - New York Liberty
- Chicago Sky Select Tonie Morgan with No. 32 Overall Pick in 2026 WNBA Draft - Chicago Sky
- Connecticut Sun Select Charlisse Leger-Walker - Connecticut Sun
- Connecticut Sun Select Gianna Kneepkens - Connecticut Sun
- Chicago Sky Select Latasha Lattimore with No. 21 Overall Pick in 2026 WNBA Draft - Chicago Sky
- Connecticut Sun Select Nell Angloma - Connecticut Sun
- Golden State Valkyries Acquire 2026 No. 16 Overall Pick Marta Suarez and 2028 Second Round Pick in Trade with Seattle - Golden State Valkyries
- Storm Trades for NCAA Champion Flau'jae Johnson - Seattle Storm
- Indiana Fever Select Raven Johnson with 10th Overall Pick in 2026 WNBA Draft - Indiana Fever
- Dallas Wings and GEICO Announce Multi-Year Partnership - Dallas Wings
- Dallas Wings Select Azzi Fudd No. 1 Overall in 2026 WNBA Draft - Dallas Wings
- Chicago Sky Select Gabriela Jaquez with No. 5 Overall Pick in 2026 WNBA Draft - Chicago Sky
- Storm Select Awa Fam with the No. 3 Overall Pick - Seattle Storm
- Sparks Re-Sign Rae Burrell - Los Angeles Sparks
- Washington Mystics Re-Sign Shakira Austin to Multi-Year Contract - Washington Mystics
- Indiana Fever Sign WNBA Champion Myisha Hines-Allen - Indiana Fever
- Fever Continue to Build Frontcourt Depth with Addition of Myisha Hines-Allen - Indiana Fever
- Phoenix Mercury Sign French Forwards Valériane Ayayi and Noémie Brochant - Phoenix Mercury
- Chicago Sky Sign Aicha Coulibaly, Sydney Taylor - Chicago Sky
- Valkyries Re-Sign All-Star Kayla Thornton and Sign WNBA Champion Kiah Stokes - Golden State Valkyries
- Indiana Fever Adds Two with Local Ties to Training Camp Roster - Indiana Fever
- Mars Snacking and WNBA Announce Multiyear Partnership - WNBA
- Shey Peddy Signs Training Camp Offer with Connecticut Sun - Connecticut Sun
- Lashify Named Marquee Jersey of the Portland Fire - Portland Fire
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.