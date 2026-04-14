Lynx Select Lani White with the 45th Overall Pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft

Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx tonight selected Lani White from the University of Utah with the 45th overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.

White, a 6-0 guard, averaged a career-high 15.9 points on 46.2% shooting from the field and 40.4% from three, while also posting 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 32 games (all starts) for the"])self.__next_f.push([1," Utes this season. She recorded 10 performances of 20+ points this season and set a career high of 26 points twice during the year, first against Northwestern on Dec. 14, shooting 7-of-7 from beyond the arc, and again against Arizona on Dec. 21, when she scored 20 points in the first half and finished with a career-high 11 made threes.

An Irvine, Calif. native, White spent her first two seasons at Utah before transferring to Virginia Tech, then returned to finish her career with the Utes. She earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors during the 2025-26 season and holds career averages of 8.1 points on 44.3% shooting from the field and 39.5% from deep, along with 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.