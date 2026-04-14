Storm Trades for NCAA Champion Flau'jae Johnson

Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm trades the draft rights to Marta Suarez (selected 16th overall) and its own 2028 2nd round pick to Golden State in exchange for the draft rights to Flau'jae Johnson (selected 8th overall).

"Flau'jae is one of the most dynamic, creative and explosive players in this draft and we're excited to get another first round pick to select her," said Storm General Manager Talisa Rhea. "Her playmaking, ability to score in multiple ways and energy on both ends of the court will impact our team immediately. We can't wait for Flau'jae to get to Seattle."

Johnson spent four years playing for Louisiana State University where she averaged 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and shot 46.5% from the field in her senior season. In 2026, Johnson was named First-Team All-SEC and Third-Team All-American as she scored double digits 27 times including nine outings with 20+ points. Throughout her four seasons, she racked up various accolades that include being named a Third-Team All-American in 2025, First-Team All-SEC (2025) and Second-Team All-SEC (2024). In 2023, Johnson was LSU's starting shooting guard and helped her team win an NCAA Championship, along with being named SEC Freshman of the Year and selected to the SEC All-Freshman Team. She finished her collegiate career as just the sixth player in program history to eclipse 2,000 career points. The Savannah, Georgia native was a 2022 McDonald's All-American and finished her high school career as the school's leading scorer.







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