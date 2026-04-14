Storm Trades for NCAA Champion Flau'jae Johnson
Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm News Release
SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm trades the draft rights to Marta Suarez (selected 16th overall) and its own 2028 2nd round pick to Golden State in exchange for the draft rights to Flau'jae Johnson (selected 8th overall).
"Flau'jae is one of the most dynamic, creative and explosive players in this draft and we're excited to get another first round pick to select her," said Storm General Manager Talisa Rhea. "Her playmaking, ability to score in multiple ways and energy on both ends of the court will impact our team immediately. We can't wait for Flau'jae to get to Seattle."
Johnson spent four years playing for Louisiana State University where she averaged 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and shot 46.5% from the field in her senior season. In 2026, Johnson was named First-Team All-SEC and Third-Team All-American as she scored double digits 27 times including nine outings with 20+ points. Throughout her four seasons, she racked up various accolades that include being named a Third-Team All-American in 2025, First-Team All-SEC (2025) and Second-Team All-SEC (2024). In 2023, Johnson was LSU's starting shooting guard and helped her team win an NCAA Championship, along with being named SEC Freshman of the Year and selected to the SEC All-Freshman Team. She finished her collegiate career as just the sixth player in program history to eclipse 2,000 career points. The Savannah, Georgia native was a 2022 McDonald's All-American and finished her high school career as the school's leading scorer.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 13, 2026
- Dallas Wings Select Zee Spearman No. 31 Overall in 2026 WNBA Draft - Dallas Wings
- Lynx Select Olivia Miles with the Second Overall Pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft - Minnesota Lynx
- Lynx Select Lani White with the 45th Overall Pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft - Minnesota Lynx
- Fever Add a Winner in Raven Johnson - Indiana Fever
- Atlanta Dream Targets Size, Versatility and International Experience with Three Picks in the 2026 WNBA Draft - Atlanta Dream
- Toronto Tempo Select Four Players in 2026 WNBA Draft - Toronto Tempo
- Phoenix Mercury Select Ines Pitarch-Granel and Eszter Ratkai with 27th and 42nd Overall Picks in the 2026 WNBA Draft - Phoenix Mercury
- Storm Select Taina Mair and Grace VanSlooten in the 2026 WNBA Draft - Seattle Storm
- New York Liberty Select Manuela Puoch - New York Liberty
- Chicago Sky Select Tonie Morgan with No. 32 Overall Pick in 2026 WNBA Draft - Chicago Sky
- Connecticut Sun Select Charlisse Leger-Walker - Connecticut Sun
- Connecticut Sun Select Gianna Kneepkens - Connecticut Sun
- Chicago Sky Select Latasha Lattimore with No. 21 Overall Pick in 2026 WNBA Draft - Chicago Sky
- Connecticut Sun Select Nell Angloma - Connecticut Sun
- Golden State Valkyries Acquire 2026 No. 16 Overall Pick Marta Suarez and 2028 Second Round Pick in Trade with Seattle - Golden State Valkyries
- Storm Trades for NCAA Champion Flau'jae Johnson - Seattle Storm
- Indiana Fever Select Raven Johnson with 10th Overall Pick in 2026 WNBA Draft - Indiana Fever
- Dallas Wings and GEICO Announce Multi-Year Partnership - Dallas Wings
- Dallas Wings Select Azzi Fudd No. 1 Overall in 2026 WNBA Draft - Dallas Wings
- Chicago Sky Select Gabriela Jaquez with No. 5 Overall Pick in 2026 WNBA Draft - Chicago Sky
- Storm Select Awa Fam with the No. 3 Overall Pick - Seattle Storm
- Sparks Re-Sign Rae Burrell - Los Angeles Sparks
- Washington Mystics Re-Sign Shakira Austin to Multi-Year Contract - Washington Mystics
- Indiana Fever Sign WNBA Champion Myisha Hines-Allen - Indiana Fever
- Fever Continue to Build Frontcourt Depth with Addition of Myisha Hines-Allen - Indiana Fever
- Phoenix Mercury Sign French Forwards Valériane Ayayi and Noémie Brochant - Phoenix Mercury
- Chicago Sky Sign Aicha Coulibaly, Sydney Taylor - Chicago Sky
- Valkyries Re-Sign All-Star Kayla Thornton and Sign WNBA Champion Kiah Stokes - Golden State Valkyries
- Indiana Fever Adds Two with Local Ties to Training Camp Roster - Indiana Fever
- Mars Snacking and WNBA Announce Multiyear Partnership - WNBA
- Shey Peddy Signs Training Camp Offer with Connecticut Sun - Connecticut Sun
- Lashify Named Marquee Jersey of the Portland Fire - Portland Fire
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.