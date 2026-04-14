Indiana Fever Select Raven Johnson with 10th Overall Pick in 2026 WNBA Draft

Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Indiana Fever selected South Carolina guard Raven Johnson with the 10th overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft on Monday night.

Johnson, a 5-foot-8 guard from Atlanta, spent five years at South Carolina. She won two national championships with the Gamecocks and was a three-year starter. As a senior in 2025-26, Johnson was named an Associated Press third-team All-American and SEC Defensive Player of the Year. She averaged 9.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from 3-point range.

Johnson will be reunited with her former college teammate Aliyah Boston with the Fever. Johnson and Boston played together for two years at South Carolina before the Fever selected Boston with number one pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

The Fever own two more picks in the 2026 WNBA Draft, the 25th and 40th overall selections.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 13, 2026

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