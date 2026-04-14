Valkyries Select Marta Suarez, Ashlon Jackson and Kokoro Tanaka in 2026 WNBA Draft, Presented by CarMax

Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries made three selections at the 2026 WNBA Draft, presented by CarMax, with Marta Suarez (TCU) selected 16th overall, Ashlon Jackson (Duke) selected 23rd overall, and Kokoro Tanaka (Japan) selected 38th overall.

Suarez, 23, returns to the Bay Area after a collegiate career with Tennessee, California and TCU. The 6-3 forward is coming off a 2025 season where she averaged 17.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and shot 37.0 percent from deep for the Horned Frogs, earning All-Big 12 First Team recognition. Suarez started every game for California across two seasons, earning 2025 ACC All-Tournament Second Team honors in 2025, and was an All-SEC Freshman Team selection in 2021 while at Tennessee. Suarez represented Spain at the 2021 FIBA U19 Women's World Cup where she posted 6.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals in 17 minutes per game.

Suarez and a 2028 second round pick were traded to the Valkyries from Seattle in exchange for Golden State's No. 8 selection, Flau'jae Johnson.

"We are excited to welcome Marta back to the Bay," said Golden State Valkyries General Manager Ohemaa Nyanin. "She brings tenacity, passion and grit on both sides of the ball. She is an artist on and off the court and plays with an immense amount of heart. She is constantly seeking to improve and loves the process."

Jackson, 22, appeared in 139 games over her four-year collegiate career for Duke, averaging 9.2 points and 2.6 assists while shooting 34.2 percent from three, and ranks second all-time in Blue Devil history with 235 career threes. This past season, Jackson was named All-American honorable mention after tallying 11.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while leading Duke to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. In 2024-25, the 6-0 guard tied Dukes single-season record for made threes in a season with 87 and shot 37.2 percent from deep to earn All-ACC Second Team recognition.

"Ashlon is an elite competitor and a winner," said Nyanin. "She has a high basketball IQ and a team-first mentality. She brings a level of compassion and has proven that she is willing to do whatever the team needs to succeed."

Tanaka, 20, averaged 5.7 points and 2.5 assists for the ENEOS Sunflowers of the WJBL this past season. The 5-8 guard put up 10.8 points while going 90.9 percent from the free throw line for Japan at the 2026 FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament. At the 2025 FIBA Women's Asia Cup, Tanaka averaged 14.8 points on 47.8 percent from the floor to go with 5.5 assists and 2.5 threes per game for Japan en route to All-Star Five recognition. Tanaka was also named All-Star Five at the 2024 FIBA U18 Asia Cup after helping Japan win bronze, averaging 19.0 points per game on 44.7 percent shooting.

"Kokoro is a fearless young leader, and watching her from afar at the 2025 FIBA Women's Asia Cup made it clear she is something special," said Nyanin. "She is calm under pressure, she can knock it down from three, and she attacks the basket without hesitation."

The Valkyries tip off the 2026 season on Friday, May 8 at the Seattle Storm, and host the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday, May 10 at Chase Center. Tickets are available at valkyries.com.

For more information on the Valkyries please visit valkyries.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 13, 2026

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