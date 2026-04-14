Sparks Re-Sign Rae Burrell
Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks News Release
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks today announced the re-signing of guard-forward Rae Burrell. Per team policy, the terms of the agreement were not released.
"Rae is a modern, versatile wing who has the ability to impact the game on both ends," said Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley. "Her energy, enthusiasm and positivity impact our team every day, and her commitment to her development, along with the consistency she brings to her work, make her an important part of our future in Los Angeles."
Drafted by the Sparks ninth overall in 2022 out of the University of Tennessee, the 25-year-old enters her fifth season with the franchise. Burrell posted career highs nearly across the board last season in 28 games (one start), averaging 7.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 43.3% from the floor. Last season, the 6-foot-2 wing was one of five players, including Nneka Ogwumike, A'ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier with a performance of at least 20 points, five rebounds, one block, one steal and two triples while shooting at least 58.0% from the floor and 50.0% from beyond the arc while converting all free-throw attempts. In that Sept. 9 game in Phoenix that was critical for the Sparks' playoff hopes, Burrell led the team to victory, pouring in a career-high 20 points on 7-for-12 shooting, 2-for-4 from long range and 4-for-4 on free throws.
In 2024, Burrell became the fourth player in league history to produce a season of at least 220 points, 40 assists and 29 steals in fewer than 600 minutes and with fewer than 40 turnovers. The former Lady Vol also breathed rarefied air by recording at least 18 points, a steal and a block while going perfect from distance and shooting better than 80% from the field in a game. Fellow Spark Alana Beard is the only other player to accomplish this feat in the WNBA. In another strong performance from 2024, Burrell became the fifth W player ever with at least 16 points, three assists, three triples and one block while exceeding 60% from both the field and deep in fewer than 25 minutes. That season, the Las Vegas native finished 17th in steals to turnover ratio.
In her 97 career WNBA games (12 starts), Burrell is averaging 15.1 minutes. In March, the talented forward competed for Team USA at the World Cup Qualifiers, going 5-0 in Puerto Rico.
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