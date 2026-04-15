Sparks Sign Wing Jihyun Park to Training Camp Contract

Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks have signed wing Jihyun Park to a training camp contract.

"Jihyun is a versatile wing with a good feel for the game," said Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley. "She's a confident shooter, and her international experience is impressive. We are looking forward to having her at camp."

During the World Cup Qualifiers last month, Park averaged 11.4 points with a 46.8 FG% and a true-shooting figure of 55.0% for the Republic of Korea (South Korea). In 25.6 minutes per contest, she also averaged 4.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.2 steals in 25.6 minutes. She was named FIBA Player of the Game after recording 22 points (8-for-13 FG, 3-for-5 3PT), six rebounds, four assists and a steal in a March 12 win over Nigeria.

During the 2025 Asia Cup, the 6-foot-1 Seongnam, South Korea native averaged 14.2 points on 56.0% TS%, 5.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.2 steals in 30.2 minutes per game for the Republic of Korea. Representing South Korea at the Asian Games, Park has medaled twice, capturing silver at 2018 in Jakarta and bronze at the 2022 Hangzhou games. In 2018, Park was selected first overall in the Women's Korean Basketball League Draft and proceeded to claim Rookie of the Year honors. She represented South Korea at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, averaging 8.3 points and recording her best game against Serbia with 17 points, seven boards, five assists and a steal.







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