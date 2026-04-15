Dallas Wings Add Kyla Oldacre and Grace Sullivan to Training Camp Roster

Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX -The Dallas Wings have signedcenter Kyla Oldacre and forward Grace Sullivanto training camp contracts, the team announced today.

Oldacre joins the Wings after finishing a successful collegiate career at the University of Texas-Austin. The 6-6 center averaged a career-best 10.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game and helped lead the Longhorns to the SEC Tournament Championship title and the team's second-consecutive NCAA Final Four appearance during her senior campaign. The Ohio native closed her career in Texas with a 70-8 overall record and leaves as the program's all-time leader in Win Shares Per 40 Minutes (.339). Oldacre began her college tenure at the University of Miami (2022-2024) where she was a member of the program's first-ever NCAA Elite Eight appearance squad.

Sullivan began her college career at Bucknell University (2022-24) before transferring to Northwestern University where she starred for the Wildcats during her final two seasons (2024-26). As a senior, the 6-4 forward earned Second Team AllBig Ten (Media) and Third Team All-Big Ten (coaches) honors after averaging career highs in points (21.4), rebounds (6.1), steals (1.1) and blocks (0.8) per game. Sullivan finished the season ranked fourth in the Big Ten and 13th nationally in scoring. The Illinois native recorded 18 games of 20 or more points, including a sevengame streak from November 17 through December 14, the longest by a Northwestern player since the 1990-91 season. She also set the program's singlegame record with 17 made field goals while tying the school record with 37 points against Ohio State on December 7, 2025.







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