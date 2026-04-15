Dallas Wings Sign Three-Time WNBA Champion Alysha Clark

Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX -The Dallas Wings have signed veteran forward and defensive specialist Alysha Clark, the team announced today.

Clark brings 13 seasons of WNBA experience to Dallas, having played for Seattle (2012-2020, 2025), Washington (2022, 2025), and Las Vegas (2023-2024) throughout her accomplished career. The 5-11 forward is one of five active players with at least 400 games played, averaging 6.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.7 steals and shooting 47.7% from the field over 423 appearances. In 2025, Clark opened the season with Seattle, appearing in 27 games before a midseason trade sent her to Washington to close out the year.

"We are excited about the signing of Alysha Clark," said Dallas Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Curt Miller. "Our goal during this offseason was adding additional veteran leadership to our locker room. AC is a respected veteran in this league and brings versatility to our roster. She is a three-time champion and a fierce competitor. She has many of the intangibles we were looking for."

Clark is a three-time WNBA Champion, winning two titles with Seattle (2018, 2020) and one crown with Las Vegas (2023). She has also picked up WNBA Sixth Player of the Year (2023), WNBA All-Defensive First Team (2020) and WNBA All-Defensive Second Team (2019) honors throughout her tenure. Clark currently holds the third highest Effective Field Goal Percentage (.567) and 13th highest True Shooting Percentage (.593) in WNBA history. She is also the only player in league history with at least 2700 points, 1400 rebounds, 600 assists, 350 three-point field goals made, shooting at least 47% from the field.

Outside of the WNBA, Clark has built a strong resume competing overseas and in other professional leagues. From 2010-2023, she has played in France, Turkey, Poland and Israel. During her time competing abroad, Clark became a three-time Israeli Champion (2015, 2016, 2023), 2019 Ligue Feminine de Basketball Champion (France) and the 2018 Basket Liga Kobiet MVP (Poland). Most recently, she competed in the 2025 and 2026 Athletes Unlimited seasons, helping lead Team Eclipse to the 2026 championship title.

Clark enjoyed a successful collegiate career, starting at Belmont University (2005-2007) prior to transferring to Middle Tennessee (2008-2010). She led the NCAA in scoring in back-to-back seasons (2009, 2010) and was awarded Second Team AP All-America honors during her senior year.







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