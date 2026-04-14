Sparks Draft Ta'Niya Latson, Chance Gray and Amelia Hassett

Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks selected Ta'Niya Latson (second round, 20th overall), Chance Gray (second round, 24th overall) and Amelia Hassett (third round, 35th overall) Monday in the 2026 WNBA Draft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY.

Ta'Niya Latson, a 5-foot-9 guard, helped lead South Carolina to the 2026 national championship and was chosen as a finalist this year for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award (nation's top shooting guard) for the second consecutive season. In her lone season as a Gamecock, Latson averaged 14.1 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals on a career-high 48.6% shooting. In the Sweet 16, the Miami native paced South Carolina with 28 points (7-for-11 FG, 4-for-4 3PT, 10-for-10 FT) and five assists.

"Ta'Niya is a skilled scorer and versatile playmaker," said Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley. "Her explosiveness, ability to score in transition and point-of-attack defense excite us. She also showed her adaptability this season in a new role. We're happy to add her talent to our group."

A transfer from Florida State, Latson averaged more than 21 points per game in each of her three prior seasons, including a career-high 25.2 points in 2024-25. In four collegiate seasons, the former McDonald's All-American averaged 20.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals with .455/.326/.834 shooting splits. Latson excelled getting to the free-throw line, averaging 5.9 attempts per game, and started all 128 games in which she appeared. In April 2024, she attended Sparks guard Kelsey Plum's second annual Dawg Class.

With the 24th overall selection, the Sparks drafted Chance Gray from Ohio State. The 5-foot-9 guard was the team's second-leading scorer (14.7 PPG), pacing the Buckeyes with 85 made threes on 40.5% from deep. In her four-year collegiate career, which included her first two seasons at the University of Oregon, the Cincinnati native recorded 1,701 points, 313 rebounds and 312 assists across 134 games (all starts). As a collegian, Gray shot 35.8% from distance and 85.0% from the free-throw line. In 2026, she was named Big Ten Honorable Mention, a Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree and to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team.

"Chance is a skilled shooter and an extremely hard worker," said Pebley. "She was efficient at shooting the three in a strong conference, and we appreciate her versatility. We're looking forward to welcoming her to Los Angeles."

Los Angeles selected University of Kentucky forward Amelia Hassett with its third-round pick (35th overall). This past season, the 6-foot-4 Australian native set the Wildcats' single-season record with 99 made three-pointers on 36.1% shooting from deep. In two seasons in Lexington, Hassett averaged 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds, starting all 67 games in which she played. Prior to transferring to UK, the 22-year-old began her collegiate career at Eastern Florida State College, where she averaged 13.7 points and 9.8 rebounds over two seasons. Hassett remains the Titans' single-season record holder in double-doubles, points and blocks.

"Amelia is a fantastic three-point shooter," Pebley said. "She finished eighth in the SEC in rebounding, had a high Stock rate and is a talented shot blocker. She's an exciting player who fits our system well."







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