Toronto Tempo Sign Kia Nurse

Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo News Release







TORONTO - Today, the Toronto Tempo announced the team has signed guard Kia Nurse.

One of the most accomplished and recognizable players in Canadian basketball, Nurse joins the Tempo as the franchise continues to build Canada's team for the WNBA's first club outside of the United States. A proven veteran with international experience and deep roots in the Canadian basketball community, Nurse brings leadership, versatility, and a meaningful connection to fans across the country.

"Kia represents everything this franchise stands for," said Monica Wright Rogers, General Manager, Toronto Tempo. "She's a world-class athlete, a proven professional, and someone who has helped grow the game in Canada at every level. Having a Canadian player of her stature join Canada's first WNBA team is incredibly special, and it reinforces our commitment to building a team the entire country can rally behind."

During the 2025 WNBA season, Nurse appeared in 44 games (18 starts) and averaged 7.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game, while shooting 33.5 per cent from three-point range. A consistent perimeter threat, she ranked among the league's top shooters from beyond the arc, finishing the season 23rd in made three-pointers (61) and recording multiple five-three-pointer performances throughout the year.

She holds career averages of 8.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists through 245 games (156 starts) with the New York Liberty, Phoenix Mercury, Seattle Storm, and Chicago Sky, respectively.

A longtime member of Canada's Senior Women's National Team, Nurse has represented Canada on the world stage for more than a decade, including three Olympic Games (2016, 2020, 2024) and three appearances at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup (2014, 2018, 2022). In Canada's fourth-place finish during the 2022 World Cup, she ranked second on the team in scoring with 11 points per game.

"To have the opportunity to play at home, for Canada's team, means everything to me," said Nurse. "This country has supported me throughout my career, and being part of the Tempo as the WNBA comes to Canada is incredibly meaningful. I'm proud to represent Canada, will be proud to wear this jersey, and excited to help build something special here."

The signing of Nurse marks a defining moment for the Tempo as the organization continues to establish its identity as Canada's team, uniting top-level competition and national pride and a deep connection to Canadian basketball culture.







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