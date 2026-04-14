Tissot Becomes Official Watch Partner of the New York Liberty

Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Liberty today announced a new partnership with Swiss watchmaker Tissot, naming the brand the Official Watch of the New York Liberty ahead of the 2026 WNBA season. Marking an historic milestone for the global timepiece leader, this collaboration represents Tissot's first-ever partnership with a women's professional sports team and will come to life through custom content and in-game features. As part of the partnership, Tissot has outfitted the New York Liberty's 2026 coaching staff, led by four-time NBA Champion Chris DeMarco, with game-day timepieces selected during a preseason visit to Tissot's flagship store.

Grounded in a shared commitment to excellence, precision, and performance, the partnership marks a significant step in Tissot's continued investment in sport and its commitment to uplifting and advancing women's sports. As the brand expands its footprint into the WNBA, the New York Liberty serve as Tissot's first team partner, reflecting a strategic alignment with a franchise at the forefront of the league's competitive and cultural momentum.

Long associated with timing at the highest levels of competition, Tissot embodies the reward of time invested, reflecting the discipline, resilience, and preparation that define elite performance. Through its "Everyone Gets 24" platform, the brand celebrates the idea that every individual, from elite athletes to everyday fans, is given the same 24 hours each day to pursue their goals. Launching today, 24 days ahead of the New York Liberty's season tip-off, the partnership brings this campaign to life, highlighting how 24 seconds on the shot clock, 24 hours in a day, and a lifetime of moments shape the journey to greatness, defined by how that time is used.

Beyond this new partnership, Tissot is also supporting the evolution of the game and enhancing the fan experience, notably through the new shot clock that will be deployed across all WNBA courts starting this season. Featuring the same advanced technology used across the NBA and a fully redesigned look, this cuttingedge system delivers a more immersive and dynamic experience while strengthening the precision and fluidity of game operations.

Reflecting on the partnership, Sylvain Dolla, Chief Executive Officer of Tissot, said: "Tissot's relationship with sport is rooted in precision, performance, and respect for the game. The New York Liberty bring those principles to life through their skill, discipline, and the emotion they create every time they step onto the court. This partnership reflects our shared values and our genuine passion for sport."

As the Liberty tip off their milestone 30th anniversary season at Barclays Center, the partnership underscores the team's continued leadership in elevating women's sports and delivering world-class experiences in the sport's biggest market. The Liberty remain at the forefront of a movement reshaping the visibility and impact of women's basketball.

"We're proud to welcome Tissot as the Official Watch of the New York Liberty at such a pivotal moment for our franchise," said Keia Clarke, Chief Executive Officer, New York Liberty. "As we celebrate our 30th anniversary, this partnership reflects both our legacy and forward momentum. Tissot is a brand synonymous with precision and performance at the highest levels of competition, and we are a team committed to setting that same standard in women's sports. We're honored to be Tissot's first partnership with a women's professional sports team, a milestone that reflects the continued rise of our league, our athletes, and our fanbase."

Together, Tissot and the Liberty will celebrate how time, precision, and preparation fuel excellence, both on the court and across the broader cultural impact of the game. The Liberty return to Barclays Center this season, celebrating 30 years of history while building toward the next chapter of women's basketball. For tickets and more information, visit https://liberty.wnba.com.







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