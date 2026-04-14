Portland Fire Selects Iyana Martín, Frieda Bühner in 2026 WNBA College Draft, Acquire Serah Williams Via Trade

Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire News Release







Portland, OR - The Portland Fire today announced its selections in the 2026 WNBA College Draft. Portland held the Nos. 7, 17 and 37 picks in the draft and selected Iyana Martín (Spain) with its first-round pick and Frieda Bühner (Germany) with its second-round selection.

Following the draft, Portland acquired Serah Williams (Connecticut) from the Connecticut Sun in exchange for Taylor Bigby - who the Fire had originally selected with the 37th overall pick - and the team's future third-round selection in 2027.

With the seventh overall selection, the Fire selected point guard Iyana Martín from Perfumerías Avenida of the Liga Femenina de Baloncesto, the highest level of competition for women's basketball in Spain. Martín, 20, averaged 10.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game during her rookie campaign in 2024-25, earning EuroLeague Young Player of the Year honors.

Internationally, she represented her country at the 2023 FIBA Under-19 Women's Basketball World Cup, where she led the team in scoring to help Spain capture the gold medal. Martín averaged 16.1 points, 3.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game and was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player, in addition to earning a spot on the all-tournament team. Most recently, she averaged 10 points per game, 4.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds for Spain at the World Cup Qualifying Tournament in Puerto Rico, helping the team finish third.

In the second round (17th overall), the Fire selected Frieda Bühner from the German National Team. Bühner, 21, represented her country at the 2024 Summer Olympics, averaging 6.7 points and 2.3 rebounds per game off the bench in the country's first-ever Olympic appearance in women's basketball.

The Osnabrück, Germany, native also represented her country at the FIBA U20 Women's EuroBasket, pacing all players in the tournament with 18.6 points per game and finishing tied for second with 9.1 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-1 power forward played 12 games with Movistar Estudiantes of the FIBA EuroCup Women in 2026, averaging 19 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

Williams, 22, started 38 games for the Huskies in 2025-26, averaging 6.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game while ranking second on the team in rebounds (169) and blocks (51), and was named a semifinalist for the Lisa Leslie Award, presented annually to the nation's top center.

The 6-foot-4 forward began her collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin, where she was named the 2024 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, earned two All-Big Ten First Team selections and was twice named to the conference's All-Defensive Team. Williams finished her collegiate career with 1,748 points, 951 rebounds and 262 blocks.

Portland's debut season tips off on May 9, as the Fire host the Chicago Sky at Moda Center. Fans interested in purchasing Fire season ticket memberships can do so. Single-game tickets are available HERE.

For more information on the Portland Fire's 2026 debut season, please visit theportlandfire.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 14, 2026

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