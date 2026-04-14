Toronto Tempo Sign Temi Fágbénlé

Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo News Release







TORONTO - Today, the Toronto Tempo announced the team has signed 6'4 centre Temi Fágbénlé.

A reliable interior presence with significant starting experience, Fágbénlé joins the Tempo after serving as a key starter for the Golden State Valkyries during their inaugural WNBA season. Known for her efficiency and defensive instincts, she adds size and veteran poise to the Tempo frontcourt.

"Temi brings consistency and toughness to everything she does," said Monica Wright Rogers, General Manager, Toronto Tempo. "She plays the game the right way - defending, rebounding, finishing around the rim and doing the work that impacts winning. Her experience anchoring the paint as a starter and her ability to contribute on both ends make her an important addition as we continue to shape our identity."

During the 2025 WNBA season, Fágbénlé started 38 of 39 games for Golden State and averaged 7.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, while shooting over 50 per cent from the field. She ranked among the league's most efficient frontcourt finishers as one of twelve centers in the league to finish the season shooting above. 500.

A steady presence throughout the Valkyries' first season, Fágbénlé played a central role in establishing Golden State's interior defence and frontcourt balance. Her ability to protect the paint, move without the ball, and make plays as a passer out of the post made her a dependable option against opposing frontcourts.

"I'm excited for this next chapter with the Toronto Tempo," said Fágbénlé. "The opportunity to be part of a new franchise with a strong vision and competitive mindset is something that really drew me in. Toronto is such a vibrant, diverse city, and that resonates with who I am and what I value. I'm looking forward to helping build something special here."

Fágbénlé has appeared in 130 WNBA games across her career and has built a reputation as a dependable two-way centre with international and professional experience, which includes a WNBA championship with the Minnesota Lynx in 2017. Her signing strengthens the Tempo's frontcourt depth as the organization continues to assemble a balanced, competitive roster.







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