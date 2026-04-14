Timberwolves and Lynx Deepen Community Impact with Inspiring Black History Month Celebration

Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx deepened their investment in the Twin Cities community through a Black History Month celebration titled "The Beat and the Ball," in partnership with Walker West Music Academy, an NBA Foundation grantee.

Held on Friday, Feb. 27, the signature event brought together athletes, artists, students and community members to celebrate the legacy of Black excellence and activism in music and sports. The evening honored the Twin Cities' rich artistic history while underscoring the powerful role athletes and musicians continue to play in advancing social progress.

The program opened with a welcome and original poem by renowned Minneapolis-based poet Marie Chanté, setting a reflective and inspiring tone for the evening. The event then transitioned into a dynamic, moderated discussion hosted by Jacelyn Johnson and led by student leaders from Walker West's Digital Music Production (DMP) program. The conversation featured influential voices including Lynx In-Arena Host BdotCroc and Grammy-nominated artists Stokely and Allan Kingdom, who shared insights on creativity, leadership and the intersection of culture and sport.

The celebration also showcased live performances by The Ujamaa Men, Kamoinge Strings and Walker West's DMP Open Lab students, highlighting the next generation of local talent.

About the NBA Foundation

The NBA Foundation is the league's first-ever charitable foundation dedicated to driving economic opportunity for under-resourced youth, ages 14-24. The Foundation invests in local and national organizations that promote school-to-career and workforce development opportunities.

About Walker West Music Academy

Walker West Music Academy, located in Saint Paul at 650 Marshall Ave., is a vibrant music school for students aged 5 to adult. Thought to be the oldest community music school in the nation founded by African American musicians, we offer affordable, accessible, high-quality instruction in all genres of music including classical, with a special emphasis on jazz, gospel and improvisational music. More than just a school, we are a caring community where professional musicians inspire a lifelong love of music.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 14, 2026

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