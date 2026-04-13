Lynx Re-Sign Guard Courtney Williams

Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx today announced the team has re-signed guard Courtney Williams. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

"Courtney has been such a special part of the Lynx for the last two seasons. The passion and joy she plays with elevates our team to great heights and we look forward to continuing our relationship in the coming years," said Head Coach and President of Basketball Operations Cheryl Reeve.

Williams, a two-time All-Star, will enter her third season with Minnesota after starting in all 44 games for the Lynx last season. The guard averaged 13.6 points on 42.8% shooting from the floor and 38.9% shooting from deep, along with 6.2 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. She finished the season ranked second in the WNBA in total assists (271) and assists per game, while also breaking her own franchise single-season assist record set in 2024.

The guard opened last season with 19 assists and zero turnovers across Minnesota's first two games against the Dallas Wings (May 16) and Los Angeles Sparks (May 18), tying the highest assist total with zero turnovers over a two-game span in WNBA history (Sue Bird, 2009). She recorded nine 20+ point games and four games with 10+ assists, including a career-high 13 assists against New York on July 30.

The Folkston, Ga. native signed with Minnesota ahead of the 2024 season and has appeared in 18 postseason games with the Lynx, averaging 14.4 points on 42.5% shooting from the field and 36.7% shooting from three, along with 5.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. Williams helped Minnesota to a WNBA Finals appearance in 2024, along with capturing the 2024 Commissioner's Cup Championship. She also led the Lynx to a franchise-best 34-10 regular season record and the No. 1 overall seed in the 2025 WNBA Playoffs.

Originally selected eighth overall in the 2016 WNBA Draft by the Phoenix Mercury, the 10-year veteran has made seven trips to the WNBA Playoffs across her career. Williams holds career averages of 12.2 points on 43.6% shooting from the floor and 37.4% shooting from three, along with 5.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 0.9 steals per game. A 2016 graduate of the University of South Florida, Williams left the program ranking first in single-season points after a 763-point performance in her senior year and second in career points (2,304).







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