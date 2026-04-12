Sparks Re-Sign Two-Time Champion Guard Kelsey Plum

Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks today announced the re-signing of two-time WNBA champion, four-time All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist guard Kelsey Plum. Per team policy, the terms of the agreement were not released.

"Kelsey brings a rare combination of competitiveness, skill and leadership that elevates everyone around her," said Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley. "Her daily standard and preparation set the tone for our team, and she consistently impacts winning through the way she works and competes."

Plum was acquired by L.A. on February 1, 2025, via a three-team trade with the Las Vegas and Seattle Storm, the first deal in league history that included multiple first overall draft picks. On May 16, she set a league record for points in a season opener and in a team debut, dropping a surgical 37 points in a decisive road victory over the Valkyries. The lefty continued to rewrite the Sparks record book for the remainder of the 2025 campaign, claiming the franchise's single-season highs for points, assists, three-pointers made and free throws made. The star guard averaged 19.5 points per contest and posted per-game career highs in assists (5.7), rebounds (3.1) and steals (1.2), earning her fourth consecutive All-Star selection. Reliable and durable, Plum led the W in minutes per game (35.1), suiting up for 43 of 44 games.

In 2025, the former Pac-12 dynamo led the league with four outings of at least 20 points, six assists and two steals while shooting 50.0% or better from the floor. Paige Bueckers, Kelsey Mitchell and Alyssa Thomas each finished with three such performances. She also tied Caitlin Clark for the most games in a season (18) with at least 20 points and five assists. Plum produced five consecutive such games, which tied Clark, Arike Ogunbowale and Cappie Pondexter for another league record. Plum finished the season third in free throws made per game, fourth in scoring average, fifth in triples and assists per contest and eighth in free-throw percentage.

Plum's 88.5% career mark from the free-throw line enters the 2026 season eighth all-time (minimum 240 free throws made), while her 588 made three-pointers stand 13th all-time. Among the 71 players in WNBA history with at least 300 career triples, the Sparks star ranks eighth in three-point percentage with a career percentage of 38.3.

In March, Plum led Team Phantom to a championship at Unrivaled, recording an efficient 31 points and five assists and hitting the game-winning three-pointer. She was named to the 2026 All-Unrivaled First Team and was a finalist for the regular-season Most Valuable Player Award. Later that month, the skilled guard helped Team USA to a 5-0 record at the World Cup Qualifiers in Puerto Rico, averaging 11.2 points in just 20.4 minutes per game on 56.8% shooting and 50.0% from distance. Internationally, the veteran has won Olympic gold in both the 3x3 (Tokyo 2021) and 5x5 format (Paris 2024).

As a member of the Aces organization, where she spent the first seven seasons of her career, Plum received All-Rookie honors, was named WNBA Sixth Player of the Year in 2021 and notched All-WNBA First Team designation and a third-place finish in MVP voting the following year. It was also in Las Vegas where the 5-foot-8 guard featured prominently in the franchise's back-to-back WNBA championships in 2022 and 2023. Over the first three games of the 2023 Finals, the Poway, California native averaged 26.0 points and 2.0 steals on 49.1% from the field. In Games 2 and 3, Plum converted five triples each, shooting 55.6% (10-for-18) from deep.

The versatile guard has also won a Commissioner's Cup (2022) and the WNBA Skills Challenge (2023). As a Washington Husky, Plum held the women's college basketball record for career points until 2024 (she still ranks second) and was the 2017 Naismith College Player of the Year, John R. Wooden Award winner and AP Player of the Year.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 12, 2026

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