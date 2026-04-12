Sparks Land WNBA Champion Ariel Atkins Via Trade

Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks acquired WNBA champion and two-time All-Star guard Ariel Atkins via trade with the Chicago Sky. In exchange, forward Rickea Jackson was dealt to the Sky.

"In her two seasons with the Sparks, Rickea brought dynamic athleticism, scoring ability and a fearless approach to the game," said Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley. "She made a meaningful impact on our organization and in our community, and we're grateful for the energy and passion she played with every night. We wish her nothing but success in the next chapter of her career."

"Ariel is a proven winner and one of the most respected two-way guards in this league," Pebley said. "She's a champion, an elite defender and someone who understands what it takes to win in big moments. Her professionalism, competitiveness and versatility make her a perfect fit for our franchise and a key piece in our pursuit of a championship."

"I'm super excited for this next chapter with the Los Angeles Sparks," Atkins said. "From the culture to the vision, everything about this opportunity felt right. I can't wait to get on the court, bring my energy, and be a part of something special."

Atkins is the first and only player in league history to make an All-Defensive team in each of her first five seasons, including receiving First Team honors in 2022. The Texas native is one of 11 players all-time with at least 3,000 points, 600 assists, 350 steals, 100 blocks and 400 made three-pointers and one of five to reach these numbers while shooting at least 36.0% from deep and 85.0% from the free-throw line.

In 251 games (246 starts) over WNBA eight seasons, the lefty is averaging 13.4 points and 1.5 steals with .426/.362/.850 shooting splits. Selected seventh overall in the 2018 Draft, Atkins led Washington to the playoffs in five of her seven seasons with the franchise, including a WNBA championship in 2019. Last season, with the Sky, Atkins shot 44.4% from the field and averaged 3.6 assists per contest, both career highs. The University of Texas alumna ranks 11th among active players in made triples.

A champion on the international stage too, Atkins won gold with Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 World Cup in Australia. The frequent victor also won the FIBA Europe SuperCup championship in 2024 as a member of Turkish club Fenerbahçe.







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