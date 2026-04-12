Valkyries Re-Sign Iliana Rupert and Janelle Salaün to Multi-Year Contracts; Cecilia Zandalasini to One Year Deal

Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today that they have re-signed center Iliana Rupert and forward Janelle Salaün to multi-year contracts, and forward Cecilia Zandalasini to a one-year contract. The team also announced the activation of guard Justë Jocytë's rookie scale contract.

A 2026 WNBA All-Rookie Team selection, Salaün averaged 11.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in her debut season, scoring in double figures 22 times including three 20-point performances. This offseason, she led France with 16.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game at the FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament, earning TISSOT MVP honors and a spot on the All-Star Five as France went 5-0.

"Janelle had one of the best rookie seasons we have seen in this league in a long time," said Valkyries General Manager, Ohemaa Nyanin. "She is a natural scorer, a relentless competitor, and she is only going to get better. Her focus on the game is unmatched, and she will work until she gets it right. This work ethic and attitude is something we value and were keen to develop on this team."

Rupert was one of the most efficient shooters in the WNBA last season, leading the Valkyries with a 44.3 three-point shooting percentage that ranked second in the league. The center averaged career highs in points (9.3) and rebounds (3.9) and posted a career-best 21-point performance against Indiana. Rupert joined Golden State after being selected in the 2024 WNBA Expansion Draft, and previously won a WNBA title with Las Vegas as a rookie in 2022.

"Iliana was such a tremendous addition to this team in year one," said Nyanin "She came in midseason, fit right into our system and immediately made us better on both ends of the floor. Her shooting changed the way teams had to guard us, and we are excited to have her back for a full season."

Zandalasini averaged a career-high 10.5 points per game across 19 games for the Valkyries, shooting 44.7 percent from the field and ranking seventh in the WNBA with a 40.7 three-point percentage. The forward delivered one of the season's memorable moments, hitting a game-winning jumper with three seconds left to lift Golden State over Atlanta on July 29. This offseason, she led PF Schio to an Italian Cup crown and averaged 13.8 points per game for Italy at the FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament, earning All-Star Five honors.

"We are so fortunate to have Ceci back on our roster for the Valkyries second season," said Nyanin. "She brings something truly special to the team both on and off the court. She makes big shots, she competes every single night, and her presence in that locker room is invaluable."

The Valkyries' first-ever WNBA Draft selection, Jocytë was selected fifth overall by Golden State in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Recently playing for Spar Girona in Spain, Jocytë is averaging 11.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists this season. She guided Lithuania to a 2-0 record in the 2027 FIBA EuroBasket Qualifiers, averaging 15.5 points and 4.0 assists across two games.

"Justë has continued to develop and grow overseas," said Nyanin. "We are thrilled to officially welcome her to the Bay. We believe her best basketball is ahead of her and think that she will fit in seamlessly into Coach Nakase's system."

Golden State tips off the regular season on Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m. against Seattle. The Valkyries host Phoenix in the team's home opener on Sunday, May 10 at 5:30 p.m., presented by Chase Freedom. Single-game tickets are available at valkyries.com.







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