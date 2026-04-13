Lynx Sign Forward Natasha Howard
Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx News Release
Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx today announced the team has signed forward Natasha Howard. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.
"We are happy to be bringing Tasha home to the Minnesota Lynx. She has earned some impressive accolades since her time with the Lynx, and we look forward to adding her versatile offensive skillset and defensive proficiency to our team," said Head Coach and President of Basketball Operations Cheryl Reeve.
Howard, a three-time WNBA Champion, returns to Minnesota after appearing in 44 games (all starts) for the Indiana Fever last season. The forward averaged 11.4 points on 55.3% shooting from the floor, along with 6.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game, helping the Fever reach the WNBA Semifinals. In 2025, Howard recorded 14 games with 20+ points, including a season-high 26 points on 12-of-17 (70.6%) shooting from the floor against Atlanta on May 22, when she also added seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in the win. She was named MVP of the 2025 Commissioner's Cup Championship after leading the Fever to their first-ever tournament title with a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double performance.
The forward won back-to-back WNBA Championships in 2017 and 2018 with Minnesota and the Seattle Storm, respectively. The 2018 title marked her first with Seattle, and she again won with the Storm in 2020, securing her third career championship. Howard holds playoff averages of 7.9 points on 49.7% shooting from the field and 4.5 rebounds per game across 61 postseason appearances.
The Toledo, Ohio native was selected fifth overall in the 2014 WNBA Draft by Indiana and was named the league's Most Improved Player in 2018 after helping lead the Storm to a league-best record while posting then career-highs of 13.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.97 blocked shots and 1.29 steals per game. A year later, in 2019, Howard earned All-WNBA First Team honors and was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year after recording a league-leading 74 steals while also finishing third in the WNBA in total blocked shots (59) and blocks per game (1.74). She was also named a WNBA All-Star in 2019 and 2022.
Howard graduated from Florida State University and finished her career as the program's all-time leader in rebounds (1,047) and double-doubles (41), while ranking second in career points (1,811) and third in blocks (186). She capped her senior season with the Seminoles averaging 20.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 2.1 steals per game.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 12, 2026
- Lynx Re-Sign Guard Kayla McBride - Minnesota Lynx
- Lynx Re-Sign Guard Courtney Williams - Minnesota Lynx
- Lynx Sign Forward Natasha Howard - Minnesota Lynx
- Lynx Sign Forward Nia Coffey - Minnesota Lynx
- Minnesota Lynx Sign Six - Minnesota Lynx
- Sparks Sign Julie Vanloo to Training Camp Contract - Los Angeles Sparks
- Dallas Wings Sign Lindsay Allen - Dallas Wings
- Mystics Sign Michaela Onyenwere to Multi-Year Deal - Washington Mystics
- Phoenix Mercury Re-Sign Sami Whitcomb - Phoenix Mercury
- Phoenix Mercury Re-Sign DeWanna Bonner - Phoenix Mercury
- Portland Fire Signs Center Megan Gustafson - Portland Fire
- Seattle Storm Signs Olympian Jade Melbourne - Seattle Storm
- Phoenix Mercury Re-Sign Kahleah Copper - Phoenix Mercury
- Sparks Re-Sign Two-Time Champion Guard Kelsey Plum - Los Angeles Sparks
- Storm Signs Two-Time All-Star Stefanie Dolson - Seattle Storm
- Sparks Re-Sign WNBA Champion and Three-Time All-Star Dearica Hamby - Los Angeles Sparks
- Toronto Tempo Sign Kitija Laksa to Training Camp Contract - Toronto Tempo
- Phoenix Mercury Re-Sign Alyssa Thomas - Phoenix Mercury
- Valkyries Re-Sign Kaila Charles to Multi-Year Contract - Golden State Valkyries
- Atlanta Dream Sign Isobel Borlase to Rookie Scale Contract - Atlanta Dream
- Sparks Sign Franchise Legend Nneka Ogwumike - Los Angeles Sparks
- Chicago Sky Sign Guard/Forward DiJonai Carrington - Chicago Sky
- Katie Lou Samuelson Returns to Seattle for 2026 Season - Seattle Storm
- Sparks Re-Sign Forward Emma Cannon - Los Angeles Sparks
- Valkyries Sign Four Players to Training Camp Contracts - Golden State Valkyries
- Sparks Land WNBA Champion Ariel Atkins Via Trade - Los Angeles Sparks
- Sparks Sign WNBA All-Star Erica Wheeler - Los Angeles Sparks
- Ty Harris Is Back Home Again in Indiana - Indiana Fever
- Indianapolis Native Tyasha Harris to Join the Indiana Fever - Indiana Fever
- Seattle Storm Re-Signs All-Defensive Standout Ezi Magbegor - Seattle Storm
- Dallas Wings Sign Four to Training Camp Contracts - Dallas Wings
- Experienced, Respected Dantas Returns for Fever - Indiana Fever
- Indiana Fever Re-Sign Brazilian Center Damiris Dantas - Indiana Fever
- Valkyries Re-Sign Iliana Rupert and Janelle Salaün to Multi-Year Contracts; Cecilia Zandalasini to One Year Deal - Golden State Valkyries
- Chicago Sky Re-Sign Franchise All-Time Leading Scorer, Champion Courtney Vandersloot - Chicago Sky
- Chicago Sky Acquire Forward Rickea Jackson - Chicago Sky
- Golden State Valkyries Sign WNBA All-Star Forward Gabby Williams to Multi-Year Deal - Golden State Valkyries
- Toronto Tempo Sign Isabelle Harrison - Toronto Tempo
- Indiana Fever Re-Sign Guard Sophie Cunningham - Indiana Fever
- Fever Bring Back Cunningham and Her "Infectious Energy" - Indiana Fever
- 2024 WNBA Champion Kennedy Burke Signs with the Connecticut Sun - Connecticut Sun
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.