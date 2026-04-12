Ty Harris Is Back Home Again in Indiana

Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







Ty Harris is coming home. The six-year WNBA veteran signed with the Indiana Fever in free agency this weekend, a move that allows the former Heritage Christian star to help her hometown team chase a WNBA title.

A finalist for Miss Basketball in 2016, Harris went on to play for the legendary Dawn Staley at South Carolina. She was a four-year starter for the Gamecocks and won a national championship as a freshman. Harris even played alongside Fever star Aliyah Boston in 2019-20, when Harris was a senior and Boston was a freshman. Both players were All-Americans in 2020, leading South Carolina to a 32-1 record.

Harris was drafted by Dallas with the seventh overall pick in 2020 and spent her first three seasons with the Wings. She was traded to Connecticut in 2023 and really blossomed in two seasons with the Sun, where she played for now-Fever head coach Stephanie White.

Harris averaged 5.8 points per game off the bench and shot a career-best 46.4 percent from 3-point range in her first season in Connecticut. White moved her into the starting lineup in 2024 and Harris enjoyed the best season of her career, averaging 10.5 points, 3.0 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from 3-point range.

She was traded back to Dallas in 2025, but her season was derailed by a left knee injury. Harris underwent season-ending surgery after playing just five games for the Wings.

Now fully healthy, Harris is excited about the opportunity to come back home to Indianapolis, where she will reunite with White and Boston provide important backcourt depth behind the Fever's All-Star guards, Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell.

"I'm really excited for this next chapter with the Indiana Fever," Harris said. "Being back in Indy means a lot to me, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to join an organization that's building something special. I'm focused on continuing to grow, bringing energy every day, and doing whatever it takes to help this team win."







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.