Storm Signs Two-Time All-Star Stefanie Dolson

Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm today announced WNBA Champion Stefanie Dolson has signed with the team. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Stef brings a championship pedigree and a veteran presence that aligns with our culture and our direction," said Storm General Manager Talisa Rhea. "She's the kind of player who elevates a locker room through her professionalism, consistency and approach to the game. Her versatility adds real value to our roster, and we're excited for Stef to step into this group and be part of what we're continuing to build here."

Dolson spent the past two seasons with the Washington Mystics, averaging 24 minutes per game in 2024 while shooting a career-high 46.5% from beyond the arc. Her three-point efficiency earned her a spot in the 2024 WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest. In 2025, she averaged 15.2 minutes per game while shooting 42.3% from the field.

"I'm so excited to join the Storm. They've set the standard in women's basketball for years, and I look forward to being part of a team that prioritizes its players and is backed by an incredible fan base," said Dolson. "I can't wait to bring my veteran leadership and fun energy to the squad!"

Dolson's 12-year career began in 2014 when she was selected No. 6 overall by the Washington Mystics. She spent three seasons in Washington, appearing in every regular season game and earning 2015 Eastern Conference All-Star honors. Traded to the Chicago Sky in 2017, Dolson averaged 14.5 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 56.1% from the field, securing her second All-Star selection. The New York native signed with the New York Liberty in 2022, where she started every game, averaging 8.1 points and 4.8 rebounds, and helped lead the team to the 2023 Commissioner's Cup title.

The University of Connecticut graduate won back-to-back NCAA Championships in 2013 and 2014 and racked up a number of accolades during her four seasons in Storrs. In 2014, Dolson was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year, selected as an AP Second Team All-American and named First Team All-ACC. She was also named a Third-Team All-American in 2013 and selected First-Team All-Big East (2013) in addition to being named to the Big East All-Freshman Team in 2011. Dolson was a 2010 McDonald's All-American.

Dolson has won four gold medals from her time representing the United States in international competitions. She participated in the FIBA Under-18 Americas Championships and the FIBA Under-19 World Cup on the USA youth team before joining the senior team for the 2019 FIBA AmeriCup. During the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Dolson was part of history as Team USA captured the first-ever gold medal in Olympic 3x3 basketball.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the upcoming season, visit http://storm.wnba.com or call (206)-217-WNBA (9622).







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