Atlanta Dream Sign Isobel Borlase to Rookie Scale Contract

Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream has signed Australian guard Isobel Borlase, adding one of the most dynamic young talents in international basketball to its roster.

Borlase, 21, arrives in Atlanta following a historic 2025-26 season in the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL), where she was named MVP after leading the league in scoring with 22.9 points per game, while also averaging 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists. She shot over 45 percent from the field and better than 90 percent from the free throw line, showcasing elite efficiency to match her production.

Her breakout campaign included a 42-point performance, making her just the 11th player in WNBL history to reach that mark and the first to do so in more than two decades, cementing her status as one of the premier young players in the game.

Originally selected by the Dream with the 20th overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Borlase continued her development overseas, earning WNBL MVP honors and All-WNBL First Team recognition while establishing herself as one of the league's most consistent and competitive performers.

"Isobel is one of the most promising young guards in the international game, and her growth over the past year has been exceptional," said Dream General Manager Dan Padover. "She brings scoring ability, versatility and a competitive edge that fits what we are building here in Atlanta. We're thrilled to welcome her to the Dream."

Prior to her MVP campaign, Borlase was named WNBL Sixth Woman of the Year and Breakout Player of the Year in 2023 and earned All-WNBL First Team honors in 2024. Internationally, she has represented Australia at multiple levels, including helping the Australian Gems to a silver medal at the FIBA U19 World Cup and a gold medal at the FIBA U18 Asian Championship.

The Dream will open the 2026 season at home on May 17 against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces at State Farm Arena. Single-game tickets are available now at dream.wnba.com/tickets.







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