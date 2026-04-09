Atlanta Dream Announce Landmark Multi-Year Jersey Patch Partnership with Albert, the Personal Financial Assistant App

Published on April 8, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream today announced a historic four-year partnership with Albert, naming the personal financial assistant app as the team's official jersey patch partner beginning with the 2026 WNBA season.

The partnership marks one of the most significant investments in franchise history and underscores the continued growth of the WNBA, as Albert expands its presence across the league with the Dream, Dallas Wings and Los Angeles Sparks. This commitment comes on the heels of Albert's recent launch of Genius, its new hyper-personalized AI financial assistant designed to take the mental load out of managing money - with the goal of helping ensure greater access to financial wellness for fans and athletes alike.

Beyond the court, the partnership is designed to extend into the community and create meaningful impact across Atlanta. Albert will support multiple community initiatives annually focused on financial empowerment, education, and access, while collaborating with the Dream on storytelling and programming that highlights local voices and drives long-term impact.

"This is a pivotal moment for women's sports, and Albert is investing at exactly the right time," said Morgan Shaw Parker, president and COO of the Atlanta Dream. "We're intentional about partnering with organizations that share our values: a belief in this league's growth, an investment in Atlanta, and a commitment to making a real impact in the community. This partnership is about building something bigger together."

"It's easy to put a logo on a jersey. We partnered with the Dream because we wanted to do more than that," said Yinon Ravid, CEO and Founder of Albert. "Over the next four years, we're excited to bring financial tools and community impact to Atlanta, and to help fans get ahead with their money. This is our third WNBA jersey patch because we believe in the league, what it stands for, and the people it reaches. We're thrilled to partner with the Dream and build something meaningful together."

The Dream and Albert will invest in a shared vision that goes far beyond the game, fueling initiatives designed to uplift fans and strengthen the Atlanta community.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 8, 2026

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