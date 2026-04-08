Sparks Tip off 30th Season

Published on April 8, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks today announced the launch of their 30th season, marking three decades as one of the most influential franchises in women's professional sports. To celebrate the milestone, the organization has released a commemorative campaign highlighted by a new video honoring the team's legacy, cultural impact and continued commitment to the future of the game.

Since the league's inception, the Sparks have defined excellence in women's basketball, capturing championships, elevating iconic athletes and playing a pivotal role in the growth of the WNBA and the global women's sports movement.

"This milestone is about more than basketball; it's about the players, fans and community who have built the Sparks into what it is today," said Tracie Jackson, Sr. Vice President Marketing and Communications. "As we celebrate our 30th season, we honor our history while continuing to push the game forward for the next generation."

The newly released video serves as the centerpiece of the anniversary campaign, weaving together archival moments, present-day stars and the enduring spirit of the Sparks. It reflects the franchise's lasting influence both on and off the court, while setting the tone for a season of celebration, recognition and forward momentum.

Throughout the 2026 season, the Sparks will celebrate this historic season with a series of special moments, including:

- Recognition of franchise legends and alumni

- Themed game nights and in-arena tributes

- Exclusive content and storytelling initiatives

- Community and fan engagement experiences

As part of the league-wide WNBA Court Origins program, celebrating the WNBA's 30th season, the Sparks will participate in a curated series of storytelling, merchandise and live experiences that honor the league's inaugural era. Highlighted by "WNBA Court Origins Nights," the initiative will connect generations of players and fans while revisiting the WNBA's 1997 debut season.

The Sparks will take part in nationally televised Court Origins matchups alongside fellow original franchises, the New York Liberty and Phoenix Mercury. These games will feature throwback elements across the in-arena experience and broadcast presentation, bringing the look and feel of the league's early years to life.

Court Origins Nights will also include WNBA Nike Court Origins Edition uniforms and warm-ups, along with a Wilson Court Origins Edition game ball featuring 1997-era branding-immersing fans in a full-scale celebration of the league's beginnings.

To further commemorate the milestone, the Sparks will unveil a special 30th season anniversary logo to be featured throughout the year. Inspired by the franchise's original color palette, the mark nods to the team's beginnings while reflecting the evolution of the brand. The logo will be prominently integrated during Court Origins games, including on-court branding elements that connect the in-arena experience to the legacy being celebrated.

Additional announcements, including special-edition merchandise and on-court moments, will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The Sparks will tip off their 30th season on May 10 at Crypto.com Arena against the Las Vegas Aces, welcoming fans to be part of a historic year for the franchise.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 8, 2026

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